מה קרה לצמד ההולנדי Ten Sharp ? לא שמענו עליו דבר מאז הלהיט You שהרעיד לבבות באירופה ב-1991. הזמר הוא Marcel Kapteijn. המלחין ומי שעל הקלידים הוא Niels Hermes. "טן שארפ" הוקמה על בסיס להקת Streets בהולנד ב-1982. הסינגל הראשון של הצמד יצא ב-1985, ונקרא When The Snow Falls. השנים הרבו לכתוב לאחרים, ועם זאת המשיכו לשמור על מסגרת הצמד עד 2017. You יצא במסגרת אלבום שנקרא Under The Water Line, שהכיל 6 שירים שכתבו. הצלחת הענק שלו היתה בעיקר באירופה. בישראל הוא מושמע משך שנים במסגרת רשימות המיינסטרים המבוקשות. בשנת 2000 הגיעו לראש המצעד בארגנטינה בשיר Beautiful. ב-2003 הוציא הצמד אלבום חדש – Stay.

it's all right with me/ As long as you/ Are by my side

Talk or just say nothing/ I don't mind your looks never lie

I was always on the run/ Finding out what I was looking for

And I was always insecure/ Just until I found

Words often don't come easy/ I never loved

To show you the inside of me/ I know my baby

You were always patient/ Dragging out what I try to hide

I was always on the run/ Finding out what I was looking for

And I was always insecure/ Until I found

You, you were always on my mind/ You, you're the one I've been living for

You, you're my everlasting fire/ You're my ever shining star

The night's always a good friend/ A glass of wine, and the lights are low

You lying beside me, me full of love/ And filled with hope…

