מה קרה לצמד ההולנדי Ten Sharp ? לא שמענו עליו דבר מאז הלהיט You שהרעיד לבבות באירופה ב-1991. הזמר הוא Marcel Kapteijn. המלחין ומי שעל הקלידים הוא Niels Hermes. "טן שארפ" הוקמה על בסיס להקת Streets בהולנד ב-1982. הסינגל הראשון של הצמד יצא ב-1985, ונקרא When The Snow Falls. השנים הרבו לכתוב לאחרים, ועם זאת המשיכו לשמור על מסגרת הצמד עד 2017. You יצא במסגרת אלבום שנקרא Under The Water Line, שהכיל 6 שירים שכתבו. הצלחת הענק שלו היתה בעיקר באירופה. בישראל הוא מושמע משך שנים במסגרת רשימות המיינסטרים המבוקשות. בשנת 2000 הגיעו לראש המצעד בארגנטינה בשיר Beautiful. ב-2003 הוציא הצמד אלבום חדש – Stay.
it's all right with me/ As long as you/ Are by my side
Talk or just say nothing/ I don't mind your looks never lie
I was always on the run/ Finding out what I was looking for
And I was always insecure/ Just until I found
Words often don't come easy/ I never loved
To show you the inside of me/ I know my baby
You were always patient/ Dragging out what I try to hide
I was always on the run/ Finding out what I was looking for
And I was always insecure/ Until I found
You, you were always on my mind/ You, you're the one I've been living for
You, you're my everlasting fire/ You're my ever shining star
The night's always a good friend/ A glass of wine, and the lights are low
You lying beside me, me full of love/ And filled with hope…
את השיר תוכלו למצוא באוסף "אהבה פלוס 2" – אוסף שירי אהבה נצחים
תגובה אחת
הי,
לאחרונה ובזכות : מנהרת הזמן" של ירון אשבל הגדול, לא מפסיקה לשמוע את :,YOU"לגירסותיו השונות ומתענגת. איזה שיר ג ד ו ל!!!
ענק ולא מפסיקים לבקש אותו.
זמר גדול ומלודיה ענקית וכזאת מהממת.
ת ו ד ה