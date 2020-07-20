טרוי סיוון – Easy

"קל" הוא הוא הסינגל השני של (אחרי Take Yourself Home) של טרוי סיוון שיוצא ב – 2020 מתוך הא.פי החדש In A Dream. בשיר מביע טרוי תחינה ליישב יחסים עם חבר, לאחר שבגד בו. בקליפ אותו ביים בעצמו, הוא נראה בדד בתוך בית פוסט מודרני גדול, מבטים מנוכרים-מהורהרים, מולו … ארנב, כדי להביע שזה כל מה שנשאר – חית מחמד. פותח טלוויזיה כדי להתבונן בדמות עצמו בסטייל דיויד בואי של שנות השמונים, צבוע בצבעי אדמדם צהוב, כדי להתחבר לאחת התחנות שהשפיעו עליו.

הפקת הסינתי פופ רגועה בניגוד גמור למציאות העגומה שמתארות המילים – על וידוי על בגידה בעטיה של מערכת יחסים מתפרקת. למרות זאת הוא עדיין אוהב אותו ולא רוצה להיפרד. "מה לעזאזל עשינו? תגיד לי שנעשה את זה כי הוא הקל. בבקשה אל תעזוב אותי ", הוא מתחנן בפזמון. מסוג שירי הדאנס שמציעים לרקוד את שברון הלב. לטרוי סיוון יש הבנה שהמוסיקה הזו תואמת את קולו ועובדת לטובתו. גם אם השיר יביא לו עוד מאות מליוני האזנות בסטרימינג, עדיין זה אינו השיר שייחשב כיצירת המופת לאורך הקריירה בת החמש שנים שלו.

You ran away to find something to say/ I went astray to make it okay/ And he made it easy, darlin'

I'm still in love, and I say that because/ I know how it seems between you and me

It hasn't been easy, darlin/ I can't even look at you/ Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping/ The lines distorting/ This house is on fire, woo!/ Burning the tears right out my face

(What the hell did we do?/ Tell me we'll make it through/ Cause he made it easy, easy/ (Please, don't leave me, leave me (Easy

What's left of the dance?/ That's all on my hands/ The rock in my throat, a hair on my coat/ The stranger at home, my darling

(Like some kind of freak, my darling)

Now I'm vulnerable, so sad and alone/ But don't cry for me, ’cause everyone knows/You reap what you sow, my darling

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I can't even look at you/ Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping/ The lines distorting/ This house is on fire, woo!/ Burning the tears right out my face

What the hell did we do?/ Tell me we'll make it through/ Cause he made it easy, easy

Please, don't leave me, don't leave me/ He made it easy, please, don't leave me/ He made it easy, please, don't leave me

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?/ The wood is warping/ The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!/ Burning the tears right out my face/ What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through/ 'Cause he made it easy, easy/ Please, don't leave me, no, don't leave me

He made it easy/ Please, don't leave me/ He made it easy/ Please, don't leave me