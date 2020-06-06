מאז בריאת העולם התעצמנו מאוד, אבל במהות האנושית אנחנו דורכים במקום, אפילו נסוגים. אבות ממשיכים לקבוע את המחיר שמשלמים ביניהם, והמחיר גבוה. "איכלו איכלו מפרי העץ טירפו אותו עד תום/ עד שתבינו מהו טעם כח ושלטון". עונש החטא הקדמון – החטא של אכילת פרי עץ הדעת טוב ורע בידי אדם וחוה בניגוד לציווי של אלוהים – הוא הבסיס לשירו של דון מקלין.

השיר "בראשית" אקטואלי לכל עת, במיוחד העת הזו. רחל שפירא תרגמה אותו לגלי עטרי. עם זאת, תמיד העדפתי לחזור למקור – הקול הקטיפתי הצנוע המרגש של מקלין. מה חבל שהוא לא ביצע את השיר הזה בהופעה שלו באמפי פארק רעננה ביוני 2018. עכשיו המילים מחלחלות מחדש בגרסה דרמטית-אמוציונאלית של יובל כספין, שמעניק לשיר עומק – כמעין סטורי טלר שמבטא כל מילה בבהירות בעיבוד שמבליט את המילים ומעניק להן עוצמה מחודשת.

מלים ולחן: דון מקלין תרגום: רחל שפירא ביצוע: יובל כספין הפקה מוסיקלית וליווי: Liveng room צילומים: אילן בשור צילום וידאו: חווה דורון עריכה: מירה עווד

בראשית היה לא כלום, רק חושך ודממה/ מדבר האלהים בקע יפי האדמה

מעל הערוצים קורצו כוכבי יהלומים/ בעשב החדש הופיעו יצורים אילמים

והאדם היה פרודה ברצף האינסוף/שאלוהים בחוכמתו שמר אותה לסוף.

התעצמנו מאז, התעצמנו מאז/ וכבשנו כסא וגם נזר

התעצמנו מאז, לילדינו בלבד/ רק להם לא היינו לעזר.

ההרים קיבלו צורה וכך העמקים/ ונהרות פילסו דרכם בחריצת סכין

גלי גאות היו את לב הארץ מפלחים/ קרני השמש השתברו אל בוהק משטחים

ושיר חיים פרץ כמו המנון וכמו מחול/ טיפה של דם נפלה אי שם, הכתימה את החול.

התעצמנו מאז…

ונשרים דאו מעל הגן המבורך/ טיפת הדם הפכה אדם כעץ חיים צמח

בגודל בדידותו צלעו חרגה מעצמותיו/ עוצבה להיות לו לבת זוג מושלמת בכל תו

ועץ הדעת, כך הודגש, אסור למאכל/ בגן העדן הנחש לרגליהם זחל.

התעצמנו מאז…

עץ הדעת מוות בו, בו חייכם תלויים/ איכלו איכלו לחש נחש, היו כאלהים

איכלו איכלו מפרי העץ טירפו אותו עד תום/ עד שתבינו מהו טעם כח ושלטון

אבד לנו אותו הגן, אשר איבדו שניהם/ אבות קובעים את המחיר שמשלמים בניהם.

התעצמנו מאז…

דון מקלין – Genesis

In the beginning there was nothingness and God but waved his hand

And from the endless void there sprang the beauty of the land

And high above the canyon walls the diamond stars were new

And breezes blew from nothingness and herbs and grasses grew

And silent creatures roamed the Earth and multiplied their kind

And man was but a molecule that God had left behind.

[Chorus:]

We have grown we have grown, we have captured the throne

Of the kingdom God made for our winning.

We have grown we have grown, but our children alone

Have so little time left for beginning.And mountains sprang and chaos rang the overture of life

And rivers coursed the twisted blade of natures sharpest knife

And cut beneath the rolling dales a gateway to the sea

While tidal waves and mighty gales were heard in symphony

And sunshine fell upon the waves and warmed the virgin land

And from the mud a drop of blood was left upon the sand

.[Chorus:]

We have grown we have grown, we have captured the throne

Of the kingdom God made for our winning.

We have grown we have grown, but our children alone

Have so little time left for beginning.And eagles flew from craggy peaks above the garden wall.

The drop of blood became a man, the tree of life grew tall.

And perfect in his loneliness, a rib pulled from his chest

Formed a sweet companion of pulchritude and breast.

And from the tree of knowledge God said they could not eat.

And perfect was their paradise unto the serpent at their feet

.[Chorus:]

We have grown we have grown, we have captured the throne

Of the kingdom God made for our winning.

We have grown we have grown, but our children alone

Have so little time left for beginning.Tree of knowledge, tree of death, upon the ground they trod.

The serpent said your eye's will see and ye will be a god.

Defy the word and eat the fruit and ye will never die

And you will chart your destiny and rule the Earth and sky.

And man was banished east of Eden. See what we have lost.

For though the father sets the price, the children pay the cost

.[Chorus:]

We have grown we have grown, we have captured the throne

Of the kingdom God made for our winning.

We have grown we have grown, but our children alone

Have so little time left for beginning.

