יוסוף קט סטיבנס Viña Del Mar Festival, Chile 2015

ביום הסיום של פסטיבל Viña del Mar 2015 (27 בפברואר) קט סטיבנס שהופיע בשם Yusuf Islam הגיש הופעה של מעל שעתיים ב-Quinta Vergara. ההופעה כללה כמה עשרות שירים קלאסיים לצד קטעים מהאלבום Tell 'Em I'm Gone.

הרפרטואר כלל קלאסיקות כמו: Wild World, Where Do the Children Play?, The First Cut Is the Deepest, Moonshadow, Father and Son, Peace Train, Big Boss Man, Trouble.

הבמה והעיצוב היו צנועים ונקיים מתפאורה מוגזמת, כשהביצוע התבסס בעיקר על קולו של יוסוף, גיטרה, ותזמורת נלווית בת שלושה נגנים בלבד — מה שהעניק תחושת אינטימיות ויוקרה.

מבקר הבריטיש גארדיאן שכתב על ההופעה, התרשם במיוחד מהשירים הקלאסיים של סטיבנס אך פחות התחבר לשירי האלבום Tell 'Em I'm Gone, שהוגדר כבעל טון בלוזי מעט סטנדרטי.

הביקורות בצ'ילה הדגישו את השילוב המנצח של צניעות, מקצוענות ורגש אותנטי — שהגבירו את תחושת הקונטרסט בין אופיו הדתי והאישיות ההומניטרית לבין האמנות המוזיקלית שלו.



זו היתה הופעה שמשלבת בין נוסטלגיה לבין רלוונטיות: הקלאסיקות שנשמעו כמו “Wild World” ו-“Father and Son” התקבלו כצפוי בהתלהבות. סטיבנס שילב קריירה ארוכת שנים עם הפן הרוחני אמוני שלו כדי לשמור על חיוניות מוזיקלית.

