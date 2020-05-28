גילדה היא גיטרת וינטייג' נדירה משנת 1963, שניצלה מהשריפה הגדולה שכילתה בשנה שעברה את הישוב מודיעים ואת ביתו של המוסיקאי והזמר ישראל פורטנוי, עולה חדש מבריטניה. גילדה היא האוד המוצל מאש, שממנו תיפתח ככל הנראה הטובה. היא מלווה את פורטנוי ב"פייסינג פליימס", השיר שנכתב בעקבות האסון. המוסיקה – פופ עם השפעות פולק, בסגנון שפרח בשבעים. המנגינה והטון מכילים בפתיחת השיר את הצער, הכאב והטרגדיה, מבלי לגלוש לדרמה סוחטת רגש, פורטנוי מוביל את השיר לסוף מלא נשמה.

הטקסט קלוש מעט, מערב מידע, ואינו מכיל אמירה ממוקדת. המוסיקה אומרת יותר, מתפתחת למקצב שמכיל תקוות החיים שמבצבצת מתוך הלהבות. קול הטנור של פורטנוי מלא נשמה ומשדר את האמת שמתחת למיתרי השירה ברמת אמינות גבוהה.

***לפני שנה (23.5.19) שריפה גדולה כילתה יישוב שלם – מבוא מודיעים עלתה באש. גם ביתו של ישראל פורטנוי נשרף כולו, רהיטים, בגדים, אולפן ביתי. כל רכושו עלה באש. חוץ מהגיטרה שלו, גילדה.

פורטנוי: "כשהשרפה פרצה נשרפו לי חיים שלמים ברגע אחד. מה שבפועל הציל את נפשי היא 'גילדה'. מתוך האפר שנשאר מביתי החלטתי לחיות, ליצור ולפרוח מחדש".

We'd seen bush fires before/ they'd come, go

and they'd be back for more/ Not a sniff of any trouble or strife

besides the usual stuff of life

The flames returned and burned/ it all but the clothes we we're in

Symbolic of a story that was just beginning/ with us all getting comfy in our skin

And I hope it's ok to say/ It was a sad and tragic Day

Lately, I've been faced with flames/ It's been a couple of rough, tough days

But I'm Phoenix/ I'm dusting off the ashes/ And I won't be phased

I guess I'll face these flames

Fire-hoses slithered on the ground/ choppers in the air

couldn't put it out

wrecking every single thing, faster than the speed of light

besides the precious gift of life/ We saw the news later on that day

we watched our homes flicker as the flames licked them away

the flames returned and burned/ it all but the clothes we we're in

Symbolic of a story that was just beginning/ with us all getting comfy in our skin

And I hope it's ok to say/ It was a sad and tragic Day.

Facing Flames Israel Portnoy Feat.Guilda

