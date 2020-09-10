לאונרד כהן Leonard Cohen

"סוזן לוקחת אותך למקום שלה ליד הנהר / אתה יכול לשמוע את הסירות חולפות / אתה יכול לבלות את הלילה לצידה / ואתה יודע שהיא חצי משוגעת/ אבל בגלל זה אתה רוצה להיות שם / והיא מזינה אותך תה ותפוזים / שעשו את כל הדרך מסין / ובדיוק כשאתה רוצה לספר לה / שאין לך אהבה לתת לה / היא לוכדת אותך / משאירה לנהר לומר/ שתמיד היית מאהבה / ואתה רוצה לנסוע עמה / ואתה רוצה לנסוע עיוור / ואתה יודע שהיא תסמוך עליך / כי נגעת בגופה המושלם עם נפשך"

לאונרד כהן כתב על חוויה מיסטית, לא על התאהבות פיזית. המוטיב החוזר בשיר הוא "מים" – מי הנהר שמשמשים רקע למפגש וגם – המים שישו הלך עליהם – היסוד הניסי. דמותה של סוזן מחברת את הדובר עם ישו במשמעות של אותה חוויה מיסטית משחררת. המים כמו הנמל מסמלים משהו משחרר שמוליך ממקום למקום. תחושת המסתורין בשיר עוברת גם במנגינה הנוגה, בטון האפלולי הכבד של לאונרד כהן.

מילות השיר הופיעו בספר שיריו Parasites of Heaven משנת 1966. בראיון ל-BBC, גילה לאונרד כהן, כי השיר נכתב על סוזן ורדל, אז (שנות השישים), היפית, לימים – אשתו של הפסל הקנדי ארמד ויילנקורט Armand Vaillancourt שהתגורר במונטריאול.

מקומות שונים בעיר מוזכרים בשיר, ביניהם הנהר סיינט לורנס, הנמל שנקרא Notre-Dame-de-Bon Secoure. אגב, סוזן ורדל, בראיון לסי.בי.אס טענה שמעולם לא קיימה יחס מין עם כהן.

השיר הוקלט לראשונה ע"י הזמרת ג'ודי קולינס והופיע באלבומה In My Life , 1966. מאוחר יותר הקליט אותו כהן לאלבומו הראשון Songs Of Leonard Cohen. השיר זכה ברבות השנים למאות ביצועים ע"י זמרים וזמרות במיוחד בלט הביצוע של נינה סימון

Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river/You can hear the boats go by/You can spend the night beside her/And you know that she's half crazy/But that's why you want to be there/And she feeds you tea and oranges/That come all the way from China/And just when you mean to tell her/That you have no love to give her/Then she gets you on her wavelength/And she lets the river answer/That you've always been her lover/And you want to travel with her/And you want to travel blind/And you know that she will trust you/For you've touched her perfect body with your mind.

And Jesus was a sailor/When he walked upon the water/And he spent a long time watching/From his lonely wooden tower/And when he knew for certain/Only drowning men could see him/He said "All men will be sailors then/Until the sea shall free them"/But he himself was broken/Long before the sky would open/Forsaken, almost human/He sank beneath your wisdom like a stone/And you want to travel with him/And you want to travel blind/And you think maybe you'll trust him/For he's touched your perfect body with his mind.

Now Suzanne takes your hand/And she leads you to the river/She is wearing rags and feathers/From Salvation Army counters/And the sun pours down like honey/On our lady of the harbor/And she shows you where to look/Among the garbage and the flowers/There are heroes in the seaweed/There are children in the morning/They are leaning out for love/And they will lean that way forever/While Suzanne holds the mirror/And you want to travel with her/And you want to travel blind/And you know that you can trust her/For she's touched your perfect body with her mind.

לאונרד כהן – "סוזן" בהופעה בלונדון