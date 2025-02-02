השיר הוכרז בהפתעה יום לפני היציאה ב-15 באוגוסט. הוא משלב את הקולות הייחודיים של גאגא ומארס, וכולל אלמנטים של פופ ורוק קל. הוא זכה להצלחה מסחרית משמעותית, והגיע למיליארד האזנות בספוטיפיי בזמן קצר ביותר גם בזכות הווידאו קליפ שמציג את גאגא ומארס מבצעים את השיר על במה בסגנון רטרו.

השיר עוסק בקבלת החיים על כל מורכבותם, עם מסר המדגיש את החשיבות של לחיות את הרגע ולמצוא שמחה גם בזמנים קשים. הכותרת “למות עם חיוך” משקפת את הרעיון של לחיות חיים מלאים ומשמעותיים, כך שבסופם ניתן להסתכל לאחור בסיפוק.

מארס הוא זמר נשמה מבטן ומלב. במובן מסוים קולה של ליידי גאגא מוסיף עומק משדרג לשיר, ומי שהחליט שזה רעיון טוב לחבר אותם צדק. לא רק הקטעים הנפרדים נשמעים טוב, אלא גם החלקים שבהם הם משתלבים בהרמוניה. מארס רחוק מעט מסגנונו הטבעי, אז אפשר היה לשער שבמסגרת אלבום נשמה, פאנק ו-RnB ישלו, השיר הזה היה פלופ מבחינתו.

בסך הכל דואט מוצלח במסלול מתוק ורומנטי שגורם לך להעריך את הדברים הקטנים בחיים וגם את החיבור המאוד מקצועי ביניהם.

ליידי גאגא ברונו מארס Die With A Smile

I, I just woke up from a dream

Where you and I had to say goodbye

And I don't know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Ooh

Oh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don't even wanna do this anymore

'Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love's the only war worth fighting for

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh, oh

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you