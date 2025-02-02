ליידי גאגא ברונו מארס Die With A Smile

ליידי גאגא ברונו מארס – Die With A Smile

דואט מוצלח במסלול מתוק ורומנטי שגורם לך להעריך את הדברים הקטנים בחיים וגם את החיבור המאוד מקצועי ביניהם.

4/5

השיר הוכרז בהפתעה יום לפני היציאה ב-15 באוגוסט. הוא משלב את הקולות הייחודיים של גאגא ומארס, וכולל אלמנטים של פופ ורוק קל. הוא זכה להצלחה מסחרית משמעותית, והגיע למיליארד האזנות בספוטיפיי בזמן קצר ביותר גם בזכות הווידאו קליפ שמציג את גאגא ומארס מבצעים את השיר על במה בסגנון רטרו.
השיר עוסק בקבלת החיים על כל מורכבותם, עם מסר המדגיש את החשיבות של לחיות את הרגע ולמצוא שמחה גם בזמנים קשים. הכותרת “למות עם חיוך” משקפת את הרעיון של לחיות חיים מלאים ומשמעותיים, כך שבסופם ניתן להסתכל לאחור בסיפוק.
מארס הוא זמר נשמה מבטן ומלב. במובן מסוים קולה של ליידי גאגא מוסיף עומק משדרג לשיר, ומי שהחליט שזה רעיון טוב לחבר אותם צדק. לא רק הקטעים הנפרדים נשמעים טוב, אלא גם החלקים שבהם הם משתלבים בהרמוניה. מארס רחוק מעט מסגנונו הטבעי, אז אפשר היה לשער שבמסגרת אלבום נשמה, פאנק ו-RnB ישלו, השיר הזה היה פלופ מבחינתו.
I, I just woke up from a dreamWhere you and I had to say goodbyeAnd I don't know what it all meansBut since I survived, I realized
Wherever you go, that's where I'll followNobody's promised tomorrowSo I'ma love you every night like it's the last nightLike it's the last night
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to youIf the party was over and our time on Earth was throughI'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smileIf the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
Ooh
Oh, lost, lost in the words that we screamI don't even wanna do this anymore'Cause you already know what you mean to meAnd our love's the only war worth fighting for
Wherever you go, that's where I'll followNobody's promised tomorrowSo I'ma love you every night like it's the last nightLike it's the last night
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to youIf the party was over and our time on Earth was throughI'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smileIf the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
Right next to youNext to youRight next to youOh-oh, oh
If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to youIf the party was over and our time on Earth was throughI'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smileIf the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to youIf the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you
OohI'd wanna be next to you
