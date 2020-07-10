לינקין פארק – In The End – מיליארד צפיות 3 שנים אחרי שהסולן התאבד

עשרים שנה אחרי צאתו, In The End מגיע למיליארד צפיות היוטיוב, הישג בלתי רגיל ללהקת רוק אלטרנטיבית. מילות השיר מבוססות על המאבקים של זמר צ'סטר בנינגטון בתקופת ההתבגרות שלו. שלו. השיר עוסק בהרגשה שאין טעם לחיות. המוסיקה היא תערובת אפקטיבית של רוק וראפ.

לפי הוידאו לא הכל שחור. המדבר מת מאוד, אבל הגשם בא ובסופו, יש פרחים ונהרות ופרפרים. כזכור הסולן צ'סטר בנינגטון התאבד בחודש יולי 2017. השיר נכתב לאלבום Hybrid Theory, הראשון של לינקין פארק, שיצא בשנת 2000.

זה היה הסינגל השלישי מתוך האלבום . שני הסינגלים הראשונים היו "צעד אחד קרוב יותר" "One Step Closer" ו"זחילה" "Crawling". כל שלושת השירים חוקרים את הצד האפל של ההתבגרות. "Hybrid Theory" הוא שמה המקורי של הלהקה. חבריה החליטו להשתמש בו ככותרת האלבום.

הווידאו קליפ שצולם בקליפורניה במהלך סיבוב ההופעות, אוזפסט, עם אוזי אוסבור, זכה בפרס הסרטון הטוב ביותר ברוק של MTV לשנת 2002 והגיע בשיאו למקום השני במצעד הבילבורד האמריקאי במהלך שהייה של 38 שבועות במצעד, והוא שיר הרוק השני המושמע ביותר של העשור הראשון של המאה העשרים ואחת. הוא דורג בעשיריה השנייה של מצעד העשור בישראל.

It starts with one thing/ I don't know why/ It doesn't even matter how hard you try

Keep that in mind I designed this rhyme/ To explain in due time

All I know/ Time is a valuable thing/ Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings

Watch it count down to the end of the day/ The clock ticks life away

It's so unreal/ Didn't look out below/ I watch the time go right out the window

Trying to hold on, but you didn't even know/ Wasted it all just to watch you go

I kept everything inside/ And even though I tried, it all fell apart

What it meant to me/ Will eventually be a memory of a time when

I tried so hard/ And got so far/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

I had to fall/ To lose it all/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

One thing, I don't know why/ It doesn't even matter how hard you try,

Keep that in mind/ I designed this rhyme/ To remind myself of a time when

I tried so hard/ In spite of the way you were mocking me

Acting like I was part of your property/ Remembering all the times you fought with me

I'm surprised it got so/ Things aren't the way they were before

You wouldn't even recognize me anymore/ Not that you knew me back then

But it all comes back to me in the end/ You kept everything inside

And even though I tried, it all fell apart

What it meant to me will eventually be a memory of a time when

I tried so hard/ And got so far/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

I had to fall/ To lose it all/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

I've put my trust in you/ Pushed as far as I can go/ For all this

There's only one thing you should know/ I've put my trust in you

Pushed as far as I can go/ For all this/ There's only one thing you should know

I tried so hard/ And got so far/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

I had to fall/ To lose it all/ But in the end/ It doesn't even matter

