Big legs dangle from a helicopter hole
Big chug rhythm, gotta be now ho!
Brown, mean and young, dumb and full of cum
?What can you use a Marine for
This is a fucking ass machine gun war
With your boots on the ground, boots on the ground
Boots on the ground, boots on the ground
We trim your hedges, we fight your wars
Wait in the trenches and we're fucked ’til we're sore
With boots on the ground, boots on the ground
Born shiny bullets in an army of ants
Blow that horn, we sleep in our pants
Big titties, big titties
Well we holler and we burn down cities
Boots on the ground, boots on the ground
Shootin' up the town by stayin' in the holе ’til Jimmy Hoffa is found
With my boots on the ground
Well, something goеs tink when the cartridge is spent
Where do you think all your cartilage went?
Boots on the ground, boots on the ground
Now who the hell are these federal pricks?
Hiding in the Senate like a bloated-ass tick
Air-conditioned fuckstick loafers
Sittin' in a room full of army posters
A coal to a diamond, a vote into law
They campaign up all the blood they can draw
Mold your world, a soldier's just clay
How much does every soldier weigh?
Cut you at the ankles and they throw that ass away
Boots on the ground
Cold and hot as Satan's hoof
Spinning on the world, I'm hiding on a roof
I kill a brown man I never ass knew
Choked on spit and then he turned blue
He spouted black blood, he rolled Fin out
He died right there, I got the pearl from his snout
A puff of gray smoke, the tongue of a cloud
He rotted in the sand and all that they found was his boots on the ground
Boots on the ground, boots on the ground
All that they found was his boots on the ground, boots on the ground