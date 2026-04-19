מאסיב אטאק וטום וייטס משדרים אווירה של כאוס בBoots On The Ground, יצירה עוצמתית ובעלת מסר פוליטי חריף היוצאת עם סרטון שיצרו אייקוני הטריפ־הופ מבריסטול, בשיתוף עבודות של אמן הצילום האמריקאי thefinaleye, המציג את ההשלכות של גל המחאות הציבוריות הגדול ביותר בהיסטוריה של ארה״ב נגד פשיטות ICE, המיליטריזציה של כוחות פנים, וסמכותנות מדינתית.

מרצח George Floyd במיניאפוליס ב־25 במאי 2020, ועד פשיטות ICE האחרונות על קהילות מהגרים והריגת אזרחים או לפי לשון פתיח הווידאו. “מדיכוי אלים של מחאות ציבוריות ועד למציאות של חסרי הבית בארה״ב הכוללת כמעט 33,000 יוצאי צבא”.

הסרטון מסתיים בפירוט על אלה שאיבדו את חייהם בעקבות פעילות ICE ועל ההשפעה של תגובות דיכוי כלפי מחאות. השיר עצמו הוא החומר החדש הראשון של ווייטס מאז אלבומו Bad As Me מ־2011, וכולל נפתח בנשימות כבדות של מדוכאים שצווארם נתון תחת ברך. מעליהן מניחים מאסיב אטאק נוף צלילי קודר , בעוד ווייטס מצייר תמונת בלהות של המציאות הנוכחית.

“זו זכות גדולה לשתף פעולה עם אמן בסדר גודל, מקוריות ויושרה כמו טום, אבל יותר מזה: השיר הזה יוצא אל עולם שנמצא באווירה של כאוס,” אומרים מאסיב אטאק. “ברחבי חצי הכדור המערבי, סמכותנות מדינתית והמיליטריזציה של כוחות המשטרה מתחברות שוב עם פוליטיקה ניאו־פשיסטית.”

“כפי שזה נראה במסגרת המשבר האמריקאי, בבית ומחוצה לו, השיר הזה מכיל פעימות של דחף אכזרי ותודעה נטושה.”

ווייטס חשף כי נענה להזמנה לשתף פעולה “לפני שנים רבות”. – “כבר אז שלחנו להם את ‘Boots On The Ground’,” הוסיף. “העיכוב הארוך בהוצאה לא הדאיג אותי. היום, כמו בכל ימי העבר של האנושות, מבטיח שהשיר הזה לעולם לא יצא מהאופנה. הטיפשות הכושלת של האדם היא סעודה לזבובים. לכן, בצד ב׳ של תקליט ה־12 אינץ’ הקרוב של מאסיב אטאק ‘The Fly’ מופיעה גם המחווה שלי למטרד.”

מאסיב אטאק וטום וייטס משדרים אווירה של כאוס Massive Attack / Tom Waits – Boots on the Ground

Big legs dangle from a helicopter hole

Big chug rhythm, gotta be now ho!

Brown, mean and young, dumb and full of cum

?What can you use a Marine for

This is a fucking ass machine gun war

With your boots on the ground, boots on the ground

Boots on the ground, boots on the ground

We trim your hedges, we fight your wars

Wait in the trenches and we're fucked ’til we're sore

With boots on the ground, boots on the ground

Born shiny bullets in an army of ants

Blow that horn, we sleep in our pants

Big titties, big titties

Well we holler and we burn down cities

Boots on the ground, boots on the ground

Shootin' up the town by stayin' in the holе ’til Jimmy Hoffa is found

With my boots on the ground

Well, something goеs tink when the cartridge is spent

Where do you think all your cartilage went?

Boots on the ground, boots on the ground

Now who the hell are these federal pricks?

Hiding in the Senate like a bloated-ass tick

Air-conditioned fuckstick loafers

Sittin' in a room full of army posters

A coal to a diamond, a vote into law

They campaign up all the blood they can draw

Mold your world, a soldier's just clay

How much does every soldier weigh?

Cut you at the ankles and they throw that ass away

Boots on the ground

Cold and hot as Satan's hoof

Spinning on the world, I'm hiding on a roof

I kill a brown man I never ass knew

Choked on spit and then he turned blue

He spouted black blood, he rolled Fin out

He died right there, I got the pearl from his snout

A puff of gray smoke, the tongue of a cloud

He rotted in the sand and all that they found was his boots on the ground

Boots on the ground, boots on the ground

All that they found was his boots on the ground, boots on the ground

Tom Waits Facebook