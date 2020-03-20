עיון ביקורת
אל פאסו יוסמיוסיק מוסיקה מוסיקת קאנטרי מרטי רובינס שירי שנות החמישים שירי שנות השישים

מרטי רובינס , אל פאסו (מקום 1 ארה"ב מקום 19 - בריטניה, 1960)

מוסיקה פולק, קאונטרי, מוסיקה שנות השישים, אולדיז, פינת הנוסטלגיה

בלדת קאנטרי שכתב והקליט מארטי רובינס ב-1959. השיר יצא לראשונה באלבומו Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs, וכעבור חודש הוצא כסינגל והפך להיט הן המצעדים הקאונטרי והן במצעדי הפופ – מקום ראשון במצעדים ב-1960. השיר גם זכה ל"גראמי" בקטגוריית "הקלטת מוסיקת הקאנטרי הטובה ביותר". השיר עטוף בהרמוניות קוליות של בובי סקייס וג'ים גלייזר ומלווה בגיטרה ספרדית בנגינת גריידי מרטין.
רובינס כתב את הבלדה הרומנטית-דרמטית-אלימה במהלך נסיעה שלו ומשפחתו מטקסס לאריזונה.
מגזין "קאנטרי אמריקה" דירג את השיר במקום השישי ברשימת שירי הקאנטרי הטובים של כל הזמנים.
הוידיאו הוא מהופעה של רובינס ב אודיטוריום ריימן במסגת תוכנית רדיו של – Grand Ole Opry, תחנת הקאנטרי המפורסמת של נשוויל.

Out in the West Texas town of El Paso/ I fell in love with a Mexican girl/ Night-time would find me in Rosa's cantina/ Music would play and Felina would whirl
Blacker than night were the eyes of Felina/ Wicked and evil while casting a spell/ My love was deep for this Mexican maiden/ I was in love but in vain, I could tell
One night a wild young cowboy came in/ Wild as the West Texas wind/ Dashing and daring/ A drink he was sharing/ With wicked Felina/ The girl that I loved.
So in anger I/ Challenged his right for the love of this maiden/ Down went his hand for the gun that he wore/ My challenge was answered in less than a heart-beat/ The handsome young stranger lay dead on the floor

Marty Robbins - El Paso
