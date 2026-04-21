“I Feel So Free” הוא קטע דאנס דוחף ואנרגטי שמשתלב באוריינטציה של האלבום Confessions on a Dance Floor, ומהדהד את הצליל של “Future Lovers” מתקופת האלקטרו־פופ של מדונה ב־2005.

הכינוי “מלכת הפופ” עדיין מוצמד באופן קבוע לשמה של מדונה, אבל יש תחושה מטרידה שפופ מודרני כבר התקדם הלאה בלעדיה. בנסיבות כאלה, קול ציני עשוי לטעון שהצגת האלבום החדש שלה כהמשך לאלבום הקלאסי האחרון הבלתי מעורער שלה — Confessions on a Dance Floor מ־2005, שמכר 10 מיליון עותקים – מרמזת על נואשות; אך באותה מידה אפשר לטעון שזה פשוט עניין של מדונה, שמשחקת לפי נקודות החוזק שלה.

זוהי הצצה ראשונה שמשקפת מקרוב את רוח האלבום הקודם. מעריצים כבר זמן רב נוסטלגיים ל“מדונה הקלאסית”, ובמיוחד לתקופת Confessions on a Dance Floor — שלדעת רבים היא עבודתה הטובה ביותר במאה ה־21. ובכל זאת, אפשר לקוות שההמשך יספק יותר מחזרה לאסתטיקת הדיסקו המעורפלת שמזוהה איתה.

היצירה כמעט תמיד נושאת לפחות שמץ מהאווירה של סצנת המועדונים של ניו יורק שממנה צמחה. יש טיעון די משכנע שלפיו מדונה נמצאת בשיאה כשהיא יוצרת פופ שמרגיש קרוב לעמדת הדי.ג’יי.

“I Feel So Free” בהחלט עונה על ההנחה הזו. ייתכן ששמו מרפרף למילות השיר Into the Groove, אך בפועל מדובר במחווה ישירה להאוס קלאסי, עם די.אנ.איי של ההמנון האגדי מ־1989 “French Kiss” של המפיק ליל לואיס , רמז ל־I Feel Love של דונה סאמר בקו הבס, וליין אסיד עדין שמופיע בערך אחרי ארבע דקות.

*** “Confessions II” ייצא ב־3 ביולי ויהיה אלבומה הראשון של מדונה מאז Madame X משנת 2019.

מדונה I Feel So Free

Thanks for coming

Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows

Create a new persona

A different identity

I can be whoever I wanna be

Create a new persona

Honestly, I wish I could be like other people

And just not care

But out here

On the dance floor

I feel so free

Oh, by the way, it all started like this

So, how's your evening so far?

Don't be a vibe kill

(Uh-uh-uh-uh)

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

It's really hard for me to trust people

Can you blame me?

I never know what people like me

That's why I like to go dancing

Safety in numbers

That's why I like to go dancing

Safety in numbers

Safety in numbers

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

It's dangerous with just one person

That's not a nice feeling

But out here, on the dance floor

I feel so free, I can't explain

On the dance floor

I feel so free

Been so lonely, I can't take anymore

Give me champagne so I can get on the floor tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Let's)

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free (Ah)

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

So, how's your evening so far? I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free (Ah) Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (do it) (Free)

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