מדונה – La Isla Bonita

"לה איסלה בוניטה" משמעותה "האי היפה" בספרדית. בשיר מדונה שרה על האי היפה סן פדרו, שם היא משתוקקת להיות. סן פדרו אינו אי אמיתי. בראיון ל"רולינג סטון "משנת 2009, מדונה אמרה:" אין לי מושג מנין זה בא. אני לא יודעת איפה סן פדרו. באותו זמן שהשיר נכתב, לא הייתי אדם שיצא לחופשות לאיים יפים.

השיר סיפק עוד פן וצליל של מדונה, בשל הנושא הספרדי. מדונה תיארה את השיר " "מחווה ליופי ולמסתורין של האנשים האמריקנים הלטיניים".

כותב השירים והמפיק פטריק לאונרד כתב אתהשיר למייקל ג'קסון, אך ג'קסון טען שהוא לא אוהב את שם השיר ודחה אותו. לאונרד הציע אותו למדונה, שכתבה מחדש חלק מהמילים בסגנון שלה.

1987 מקום 1 – ברטניה מקום 4 – ארה"ב

Last night I dream't of San Pedro/ Just like I'd never gone, I knew the song/ A young girl with eyes like the desert

It all seems like yesterday, not far away

Tropical the island breeze/ All of nature wild and free/ This is where I long to be/ La isla bonita

And when the samba played/ The sun would set so high/ Ring through my ears and sting my eyes/ Your Spanish lullaby

I fell in love with San Pedro/ Warm wind carried on the sea, he called to me/ Te dijo te amo/ I prayed that the days would last

They went so fast

Tropical the island breeze/All of nature wild and free/ This is where I long to be/ La isla bonita

And when the samba played/ The sun would set so high/ Ring through my ears and sting my eyes/ Your Spanish lullaby

I want to be where the sun warms the sky/ When it's time for siesta you can watch them go by/ Beautiful faces, no cares in this world

Where a girl loves a boy, and a boy loves a girl

Last night I dreamt of San Pedro/ It all seems like yesterday, not far away

Tropical the island breeze/ All of nature wild and free/ This is where I long to be/ La isla bonita

And when the samba played/ The sun would set so high

Ring through my ears and sting my eyes/ Your Spanish lullaby

Tropical the island breeze/ All of nature wild and free/ This is where I long to be/ La isla bonita

And when the samba played/ The sun would set so high

Ring through my ears and sting my eyes/ Your Spanish lullaby

La la la la la la la/ Te dijo te amo/ La la la la la la la

El dijo que te ama

Writer/s: Patrick Leonard, Bruce Gaitsch, Madonna Ciccone