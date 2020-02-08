דיוויד בואי שכתב את השיר, מסר אותו ללהקת Mott The Hoople, שהיתה אז בראשית השבעים להקת קאלט בבריטניה, ובואי היה מעריץ גדול שלה. הבעיה הגדולה של הלהקה היתה – שהיא לא הצליחה למכור אלבומים, ועמדה בפני פירוק. בואי שמע על ההתפרקות הממשמשת ובאה, כשנגן הבס של מוט דה הופל, פיט אוברנד ווטס התקשר לבואי לחפש עבודה. כדי לשמור על הלהקה בחיים – בואי הציע להפיק את אלבומם הבא ולספק להם שיר עליו עבד. האתגר היה לגרום למוט דה הופל להיכנס לאולפן ולהקליט את השיר, לאחר שהם ניתקו מגע עם חברת התקליטים שלהם. בואי השיג להם זמן אולפן באולפני "אולימפיק" בלונדון באמצע הלילה, וכאן הקליטו את השיר. מלבד הפקתו, בואי ניגן בגיטרה, שר כגיבוי ומחא כפיים.

Mott The Hoople לא ידעו כי בואי התכוון לכלול את השיר הזה באלבום הקונספט שלו The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust. המשפט "כל הגברים הצעירים נושאים את החדשות" מתייחס לחלק מהסיפור של בואי בו אין חשמל, וזיגי סטארדוסט משתמש בשירים כדי להפיץ את החדשות.

בואי אמר על השיר: "'כל הצעירים הצעירים' הוא שיר על חדשות אלה. זה לא מזמור לבני הנוער, כמו שאנשים חשבו. זה הפוך לחלוטין."

כאשר בואי הציע לראשונה את השיר הזה ל Mott The Hoople, הם זיהו מיד את הפוטנציאל שלו. מתופף הלהקה, דייל גריפין, מצוטט במגזיין "רולינג סטון" בסקירת 500 השירים הטובים ביותר: "חשבתי אז 'הוא רוצה לתת לנו את זה?' הוא בטח משוגע!"

למרות שהלהקה הייתה הטרוסקסואלית, השיר הפך להמנון ההומואיים, לפחות באמריקה, בשל המילים כמו "לוסי נראה מתוק כי הוא מתלבש כמו מלכה". זה אפיין את הגלאם רוק, סגנון שהופיע באנגליה בראשית שנות ה -70, שהציג זמרים באיפור ובבגדים נשיים תוך כדי השמעת שירי רוק בומבסטיים. המבצעים לא היו בהכרח הומואים, אבל הם בהחלט טשטשו תפקידים מגדריים. בואי אולי היה ההשפעה הגדולה ביותר על הגלאם רוק.

Mott The Hoople הוציאו ארבעה אלבומים לפני All The Young Dudes. אחרי השיר הזה, שהיה להיטם הגדול ביותר בבריטניה, הם הגיעו לעוד חמישה להיטים בטופ 40 לפני שהתפרקו בשנת 1974, כשהגיטריסט מיק ראלף עובר ללהקת Bad Company.

Well, Billy rapped all night about his suicide

How he'd kick it in the head when he was twenty-five

Speed jive, don't want to stay alive

When you're twenty-five

And Wendy's stealing clothes from Marks & Sparks

And Freddy's got spots from ripping off the stars from his face

Funky little boat race

Television man is crazy saying we're juvenile delinquent wrecks

Oh, man, I need TV when I've got T.Rex

Oh brother, you guessed

I'm a dude, dad

All the young dudes (hey dudes!)

Carry the news (where are you?)

Boogaloo dudes (stand up, come on)

Carry the news

All the young dudes (I want to hear you)

Carry the news (I want to see you)

Boogaloo dudes (I want to talk to you, all of you)

Carry the news (now)

Lucy looks sweet ’cause he dresses like a queen

But he can kick like a mule, it's a real mean team

But we can love

Oh yes, we can love

And my brother's back at home with his Beatles and his Stones

We never got it off on that revolution stuff

What a drag, too many snags

Now I've drunk a lot of wine and I'm feeling fine

Got to race some cat to bed

Oh, is that concrete all around

Or is it in my head?

Yeah

I'm a dude, dad

All the young dudes (hey dudes)

Carry the news (where are you?)

Boogaloo dudes (stand up)

Carry the news

All the young dudes (I want to hear you)

Carry the news (I want to see you)

Boogaloo dudes (I want to relate to you)

Carry the news

All the young dudes (what dudes?)

Carry the news (let's hear the news, come on)

Boogaloo dudes (I want to kick you)

Carry the news

(Hey, you there)

All the young dudes

(With the glasses)

Carry the news (I want you)

Boogaloo dudes (I want you in the front)

Carry the news (now)

(Now, you're his friends)

All the young dudes (now you bring him down)

('Cause I want him)

Carry the news

Boogaloo dudes (I want him right here)

(Bring him, come on)

Carry the news (bring him)

(Here you go)

All the young dudes

(I've wanted to do this for years)

Carry the news

(There you go!)

Boogaloo dudes

(How'd it feel?)

Carry the news

Writer/s: David Bowie

Mott The Hoople - All The Young Dudes

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: