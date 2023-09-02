מותו של הזמר והיוצר ג'ימי באפט

הזמר והיוצר ג'ימי באפט, המוכר בעיקר בשירו האסקפיסטי בטעם הקאריבי "Margaritaville", איש עסקים ששלט באימפריה של מסעדות, אתרי נופש ותבשילים קפואים, מת בגיל 76. ג'ימי באפט כתב את "Margaritaville" בקי ווסט, פלורידה, לאחר שסיים סיבוב הופעות עם להקתו, The Coral Reefer Band. בזמן שבילו בטקסס, ובאפט התענג בשתיית מרגריטה (קוקטייל) מסעדה מקסיקנית.

"מרגריטוויל" מסמלת אורח חיים קריבי חסר דאגות. עבור רבים, הפעם היחידה שהם חווים את דרך החיים הזו היא בחופשות או בהופעות של ג'ימי באפט. לבאפט היו הרבה מעריצים שהמוזיקה שלו שימשה להם כבריחה.

באפט היה הבעלים של חנויות Margaritaville בקי ווסט (שם התגורר) , ניו אורלינס, ג'מייקה, צ'רלסטון ואורלנדו. בחנויות נמכרו בגדים ופריטים אחרים בהשראת השיר.

ג'ימי באפט Margaritaville

Nibblin' on sponge cake

Watchin' the sun bake

All of those tourists covered with oil

Strummin' my six string on my front porch swing

Smell those shrimp they're beginnin' to boil

Wastin' away again in Margaritaville

Searchin' for my long lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I know it's nobody's fault

Don't know the reason

Stayed here all season

Nothing to show but this brand new tattoo

But it's a real beauty

A Mexican cutie

How it got here I haven't a clue

Wastin' away again in Margaritaville

Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

Now I think hell it could be my fault

I blew out my flip flop

Stepped on a pop top

Cut my heel had to cruise on back home

But there's booze in the blender

And soon it will render

That frozen concoction that helps me hang on

Wastin' away again in Margaritaville

Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I know it's my own damn fault

Yes and some people claim that there's a woman to blame

And I know it's my own damn fault