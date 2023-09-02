מותו של הזמר והיוצר ג'ימי באפט

הזמר והיוצר ג'ימי באפט, המוכר בעיקר בשירו האסקפיסטי בטעם הקאריבי "Margaritaville", איש עסקים ששלט באימפריה של מסעדות, אתרי נופש ותבשילים קפואים, מת בגיל 76. ג'ימי באפט כתב את "Margaritaville" בקי ווסט, פלורידה, לאחר שסיים סיבוב הופעות עם להקתו, The Coral Reefer Band. בזמן שבילו בטקסס, ובאפט התענג בשתיית מרגריטה (קוקטייל) מסעדה מקסיקנית.
"מרגריטוויל" מסמלת אורח חיים קריבי חסר דאגות. עבור רבים, הפעם היחידה שהם חווים את דרך החיים הזו היא בחופשות או בהופעות של ג'ימי באפט. לבאפט היו הרבה מעריצים שהמוזיקה שלו שימשה להם כבריחה.
באפט היה הבעלים של חנויות Margaritaville בקי ווסט (שם התגורר) , ניו אורלינס, ג'מייקה, צ'רלסטון ואורלנדו. בחנויות נמכרו בגדים ופריטים אחרים בהשראת השיר.
ג'ימי באפט Margaritaville
Nibblin' on sponge cake
Watchin' the sun bake
All of those tourists covered with oil
Strummin' my six string on my front porch swing
Smell those shrimp they're beginnin' to boil
Wastin' away again in Margaritaville
Searchin' for my long lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
But I know it's nobody's fault
Don't know the reason
Stayed here all season
Nothing to show but this brand new tattoo
But it's a real beauty
A Mexican cutie
How it got here I haven't a clue
Wastin' away again in Margaritaville
Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
Now I think hell it could be my fault
I blew out my flip flop
Stepped on a pop top
Cut my heel had to cruise on back home
But there's booze in the blender
And soon it will render
That frozen concoction that helps me hang on
Wastin' away again in Margaritaville
Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
But I know it's my own damn fault
Yes and some people claim that there's a woman to blame
And I know it's my own damn fault