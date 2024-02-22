זה היה שיר הקאמבק של מיט לוף (Meat Loaf) ב-1977. כל הלהיטים באלבומו Bat Out Of Hell הראשון נכתבו על ידי נגן הפסנתר ג'ים סטיינמן. לאחר הסתכסכות עם סטיינמן וקושי בחייו האישיים, מיט לוף הוציא כמה אלבומים לא מוצלחים לפני שהתאחד עם סטיינמן מחדש עבור Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, שנחשב להמשך לאלבום מ-1977. ל-"I'd Do Anything For Love" מהאלבום הזה יש צליל דומה מאוד ללהיטים הקודמים של מיט לוף, והסגנון הבומבסטי, מונע בפסנתר, הלך טוב עם מעריציו הישנים, כמו גם דור חדש של מאזינים, ועזר להפוך אותו ללהיט ענק.

מיט לוף שופך את התשוקה שלו בשיר הזה במאמץ להשיג בחורה שהואהתאהב בה קשות. נראה שהוא מתעניין יותר באהבה מאשר בתאווה. הוא מסביר במונחים פואטיים מאוד איך הוא מרגיש ומבהיר שהוא חש הכל בפנים – הוא יהיה איתה עד שכוכבי הלכת יפסיקו להסתובב. בגרסה המלאה של השיר, אנחנו שומעים קול בחורה מביעה את דאגותיה, אומרת לו שהכל בא מלהט הרגע, אבל הוא שוכח במהרה את כל המילים המקסימות האלה ומתחיל "להתעסק". "אני לא אעשה את זה," הוא מבטיח לה.

הזמרת היא לוריין קרוסבי. ידועה גם בשם "Mrs. Loud," , היא הופיעה בקולות גיבוי עבור מספר אמנים ושרה באירועים חברתיים שונים בבריטניה. פטי רוסו היתה זמרת הליווי של Meat Loaf בהופעות. בקליפ לשיר הדוגמנית דנה פטריק מסנכרנת את קולה של לוריין.

I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" הוא הלהיט הגדול ביותר בקריירה של מיט לוף, שהגיע למקום הראשון באמריקה ב-6 בנובמבר 1993 ושהה

חמישה שבועות בפסגה. בבריטניה, זה היה הלהיט הגדול ביותר של 1993, נמכר ב-761,200 עותקים ושהה שבעה שבועות במקום הראשון.

מיט לוף I'd Do Anything For Love

And I would do anything for love

I'd run right into hell and back

I would do anything for love

I'll never lie to you and that's a fact

But I'll never forget the way you feel right now

Oh no, no way

And I would do anything for love

But I won't do that

I won't do that

Anything for love

I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love

But I won't do that

I won't do that

Some days it don't come easy

Some days it don't come hard

Some days it don't come at all

And these are the days that never end

Some nights you're breathing fire

Some nights you're carved in ice

Some nights you're like nothing I've ever seen before

Or will again

Maybe I'm crazy

But it's crazy and it's true

I know you can save me

No one else can save me now but you

As long as the planets are turning

As long as the stars are burning

As long as your dreams are coming true

You better believe it!

That I would do anything for love

And I'll be there til the final act

I would do anything for love

And I'll take a vow and seal a pact

But I'll never forgive myself if we don't go all the way

Tonight!

I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that…

I would do anything for love

Anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that

Somedays I pray for silence

Somedays I pray for soul

Somedays I just pray to the God of Sex and Drums and Rock 'N Roll

Some nights I lose the feeling

Some nights I lose control

Some nights I just lose it all when I watch you dance and the thunder rolls

Maybe I'm lonely

And that's all I'm qualified to be

There's just one and only, the one and only promise I can keep

As long as the wheels are turning, as long as the fires are burning

As long as your prayers are coming true, you better believe it

That I would do anything for love, and you know it's true and that's a fact

I would do anything for love, and there'll never be no turning back

But I'll never do it better than I do it with you, so long, so long

And I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no no no I won't do that

I would do anything for love, anything you've been dreaming of

But I just won't do that

But I'll never stop dreaming of you every night of my life, no way

And I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that

[Girl]

Will you raise me up, will you help me down?

Will you get me right out of this Godforsaken town?

Will you make it all a little less cold?

[Boy]

I can do that! I can do that!

[Girl]

Will you hold me sacred? Will you hold me tight?

Can you colorize my life, I'm so sick of black and white?

Can you make it all a little less old?

[Boy]

I can do that! Oh oh, now I can do that!

[Girl]

Will you make me some magic, with your own two hands?

Can you build an emerald city with these grains of sand?

Can you give me something I can take home?

[Boy]

I can do that! Oh oh now, I can do that!

[Girl]

Will you cater to every fantasy I got?

Will ya hose me down with holy water, if I get too hot?

Will you take me places I've never known?

[Boy]

I can do that! Oh oh now, I can do that!

[Girl]

After a while you'll forget everything

It was a brief interlude and a midsummer night's fling

And you'll see that it's time to move on

[Boy]

I won't do that! No I won't do that!

[Girl]

I know the territory, I've been around

It'll all turn to dust and we'll all fall down

And sooner or later, you'll be screwing around

[Boy]

I won't do that! No I won't do that!

Anything for love, oh I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that

Writer/s: Jim Steinman