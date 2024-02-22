זה היה שיר הקאמבק של מיט לוף (Meat Loaf) ב-1977. כל הלהיטים באלבומו Bat Out Of Hell הראשון נכתבו על ידי נגן הפסנתר ג'ים סטיינמן. לאחר הסתכסכות עם סטיינמן וקושי בחייו האישיים, מיט לוף הוציא כמה אלבומים לא מוצלחים לפני שהתאחד עם סטיינמן מחדש עבור Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, שנחשב להמשך לאלבום מ-1977. ל-"I'd Do Anything For Love" מהאלבום הזה יש צליל דומה מאוד ללהיטים הקודמים של מיט לוף, והסגנון הבומבסטי, מונע בפסנתר, הלך טוב עם מעריציו הישנים, כמו גם דור חדש של מאזינים, ועזר להפוך אותו ללהיט ענק.
מיט לוף שופך את התשוקה שלו בשיר הזה במאמץ להשיג בחורה שהואהתאהב בה קשות. נראה שהוא מתעניין יותר באהבה מאשר בתאווה. הוא מסביר במונחים פואטיים מאוד איך הוא מרגיש ומבהיר שהוא חש הכל בפנים – הוא יהיה איתה עד שכוכבי הלכת יפסיקו להסתובב. בגרסה המלאה של השיר, אנחנו שומעים קול בחורה מביעה את דאגותיה, אומרת לו שהכל בא מלהט הרגע, אבל הוא שוכח במהרה את כל המילים המקסימות האלה ומתחיל "להתעסק". "אני לא אעשה את זה," הוא מבטיח לה.
הזמרת היא לוריין קרוסבי. ידועה גם בשם "Mrs. Loud," , היא הופיעה בקולות גיבוי עבור מספר אמנים ושרה באירועים חברתיים שונים בבריטניה. פטי רוסו היתה זמרת הליווי של Meat Loaf בהופעות. בקליפ לשיר הדוגמנית דנה פטריק מסנכרנת את קולה של לוריין.
I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" הוא הלהיט הגדול ביותר בקריירה של מיט לוף, שהגיע למקום הראשון באמריקה ב-6 בנובמבר 1993 ושהה
חמישה שבועות בפסגה. בבריטניה, זה היה הלהיט הגדול ביותר של 1993, נמכר ב-761,200 עותקים ושהה שבעה שבועות במקום הראשון.
מיט לוף I'd Do Anything For Love
And I would do anything for love
I'd run right into hell and back
I would do anything for love
I'll never lie to you and that's a fact
But I'll never forget the way you feel right now
Oh no, no way
And I would do anything for love
But I won't do that
I won't do that
Anything for love
I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love
But I won't do that
I won't do that
Some days it don't come easy
Some days it don't come hard
Some days it don't come at all
And these are the days that never end
Some nights you're breathing fire
Some nights you're carved in ice
Some nights you're like nothing I've ever seen before
Or will again
Maybe I'm crazy
But it's crazy and it's true
I know you can save me
No one else can save me now but you
As long as the planets are turning
As long as the stars are burning
As long as your dreams are coming true
You better believe it!
That I would do anything for love
And I'll be there til the final act
I would do anything for love
And I'll take a vow and seal a pact
But I'll never forgive myself if we don't go all the way
Tonight!
I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that…
I would do anything for love
Anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that
Somedays I pray for silence
Somedays I pray for soul
Somedays I just pray to the God of Sex and Drums and Rock 'N Roll
Some nights I lose the feeling
Some nights I lose control
Some nights I just lose it all when I watch you dance and the thunder rolls
Maybe I'm lonely
And that's all I'm qualified to be
There's just one and only, the one and only promise I can keep
As long as the wheels are turning, as long as the fires are burning
As long as your prayers are coming true, you better believe it
That I would do anything for love, and you know it's true and that's a fact
I would do anything for love, and there'll never be no turning back
But I'll never do it better than I do it with you, so long, so long
And I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no no no I won't do that
I would do anything for love, anything you've been dreaming of
But I just won't do that
But I'll never stop dreaming of you every night of my life, no way
And I would do anything for love, oh I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that
[Girl]
Will you raise me up, will you help me down?
Will you get me right out of this Godforsaken town?
Will you make it all a little less cold?
[Boy]
I can do that! I can do that!
[Girl]
Will you hold me sacred? Will you hold me tight?
Can you colorize my life, I'm so sick of black and white?
Can you make it all a little less old?
[Boy]
I can do that! Oh oh, now I can do that!
[Girl]
Will you make me some magic, with your own two hands?
Can you build an emerald city with these grains of sand?
Can you give me something I can take home?
[Boy]
I can do that! Oh oh now, I can do that!
[Girl]
Will you cater to every fantasy I got?
Will ya hose me down with holy water, if I get too hot?
Will you take me places I've never known?
[Boy]
I can do that! Oh oh now, I can do that!
[Girl]
After a while you'll forget everything
It was a brief interlude and a midsummer night's fling
And you'll see that it's time to move on
[Boy]
I won't do that! No I won't do that!
[Girl]
I know the territory, I've been around
It'll all turn to dust and we'll all fall down
And sooner or later, you'll be screwing around
[Boy]
I won't do that! No I won't do that!
Anything for love, oh I would do anything for love
I would do anything for love, but I won't do that, no I won't do that
Writer/s: Jim Steinman