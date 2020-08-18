מלומה 3

מלומה – Hawai

"אני יודע שזה הולך נהדר אבל הוא לא יאהב אותך כמו שאני אוהב אותך"

אן.אם.סי
3.5/5

תעשיית הפופ הלטיני מוכרת סקס. נקודה. תביטו בקליפ. נכון שהוא אינו פורנוגרפי, אבל אוריינטציה חרמנית, שתענג מן הסתם את  לא רק את אוהבי מלומה.  הפעם מלומה מדוכדך. שבור-הלב הנזכר בימים שעברו עליו בהוואי. נכון לרגע זה הדפרוס הביא  – 37 מיליון צפיות. (השיר יצא ב-29 ביולי) כוכב העל הקולומביאני שר על קשר חסר סיכוי. מילים: "אני יודע שזה הולך נהדר אבל הוא לא יאהב אותך כמו שאני אוהב אותך", שיר לאקס שאתה עדיין אוהב.
בסרטון נראה מלומה מתווכחת עם חברתו, הנפרדת, בעימות בחתונתה עם גבר אחר וטוויסט עלילתי מפתיע. השיר ייכנס לאלבומו החמישי Papi Juancho. אגב: מלומה עבר את פרידה מהדוגמנית נטליה ברוליך. השניים נפרדו בסוף השנה שעברה אחרי שנתיים יחד.
מוסיקה: רגאטון מריר-מתוק,  מלנכולי כאילו, אבל עדיין "עגול", חמים, רקיד ומחניף לרדיו הידידותי בנתיב המרכזי.

תרגום לאנגלית

Stop lying
The photo that you posted with him, saying he’s your everything
Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous
I’m not going to say who, but they saw you crying for me
For me, they saw you

Let me tell you
It seems that he treats you well, that he’s a true gentleman
But that won’t change the fact that I was here first
I know it’s going great but he’s not going to love you as I love you

You may not need anything, apparently nothing
Vacationing in Hawaii, my congratulations
Everything you’re posting on Instagram is beautiful
So that I can see how it’s going for you, so I can see
You may not need anything, apparently nothing
Vacationing in Hawaii, my congratulations
Everything you’re posting on Instagram is beautiful
So that I can see how it’s going for you, but you’re harming yourself
Because nothing can buy love

Lie to all your followers
Tell them that things are better now
I don’t think you’ll ignore me when I call you
There won’t be any more lovers after me
We were one
We would do it before breakfast
We smoked hookah and I passed you the smoke
And now in this war, no one wins
And if you ask me, it’s no one's fault
Sometimes people get overwhelmed with issues
Let me talk, please, don’t interrupt me
If I did something wrong to you, then forgive me
People are going to believe you, you’re a good actress in that role
Baby, but you’re not happy with him

