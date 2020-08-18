מלומה – Hawai

תעשיית הפופ הלטיני מוכרת סקס. נקודה. תביטו בקליפ. נכון שהוא אינו פורנוגרפי, אבל אוריינטציה חרמנית, שתענג מן הסתם את לא רק את אוהבי מלומה. הפעם מלומה מדוכדך. שבור-הלב הנזכר בימים שעברו עליו בהוואי. נכון לרגע זה הדפרוס הביא – 37 מיליון צפיות. (השיר יצא ב-29 ביולי) כוכב העל הקולומביאני שר על קשר חסר סיכוי. מילים: "אני יודע שזה הולך נהדר אבל הוא לא יאהב אותך כמו שאני אוהב אותך", שיר לאקס שאתה עדיין אוהב.

בסרטון נראה מלומה מתווכחת עם חברתו, הנפרדת, בעימות בחתונתה עם גבר אחר וטוויסט עלילתי מפתיע. השיר ייכנס לאלבומו החמישי Papi Juancho. אגב: מלומה עבר את פרידה מהדוגמנית נטליה ברוליך. השניים נפרדו בסוף השנה שעברה אחרי שנתיים יחד.

מוסיקה: רגאטון מריר-מתוק, מלנכולי כאילו, אבל עדיין "עגול", חמים, רקיד ומחניף לרדיו הידידותי בנתיב המרכזי.

תרגום לאנגלית

Stop lying

The photo that you posted with him, saying he’s your everything

Baby, I know you so well, I know it was to make me jealous

I’m not going to say who, but they saw you crying for me

For me, they saw you

Let me tell you

It seems that he treats you well, that he’s a true gentleman

But that won’t change the fact that I was here first

I know it’s going great but he’s not going to love you as I love you

You may not need anything, apparently nothing

Vacationing in Hawaii, my congratulations

Everything you’re posting on Instagram is beautiful

So that I can see how it’s going for you, so I can see

You may not need anything, apparently nothing

Vacationing in Hawaii, my congratulations

Everything you’re posting on Instagram is beautiful

So that I can see how it’s going for you, but you’re harming yourself

Because nothing can buy love

Lie to all your followers

Tell them that things are better now

I don’t think you’ll ignore me when I call you

There won’t be any more lovers after me

We were one

We would do it before breakfast

We smoked hookah and I passed you the smoke

And now in this war, no one wins

And if you ask me, it’s no one's fault

Sometimes people get overwhelmed with issues

Let me talk, please, don’t interrupt me

If I did something wrong to you, then forgive me

People are going to believe you, you’re a good actress in that role

Baby, but you’re not happy with him