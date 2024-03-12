נגה ארז שרה בעצבות מעורפלת סיטואציית בעייתית של יחסים עליהם מאפילה תחושת געגוע: "בוא עם הפרחים שלך, תוריד את הנעליים/ הם עצרו את האש, קראתי את החדשות/ האהבה שלי היא נצחית, אני מחכה ליד הטלפון/ אל תשאיר אותי תלויה/ בבקשה פשוט תחזור" רק בדף המידע שנשלח מגלה ארז, שהשיר נכתב כחודשיים לפני ה-7 באוקטובר, כשהייתה בעיצומה של עבודה על אלבום חדש. הוא הושלם מאוחר יותר מהמקום שעצרו. "רק אחרי שבועות ארוכים, בהם יצאנו לשטח לנסות להקל ולעזור, הבנו באופן העמוק והכואב את המקום המיולד, חסר התחליף שיש למוסיקה. הטקסט הזדכך למשאלה אחת פשוטה".

המוסיקה כאילו נינוחה, משלבת פופ והיפ הופ, שרה בכמעט לחישה, מסננת את עוצמת הערגה, המנגינה משתנה ונעשית חמה ורכה מ"Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes" וחוברת בריפליי מפתיע ל"כמה טוב שבאת הביתה" של רוטבליט וחנוך. גם המלנכולי יכול להיות מלודי, וארז נמצאת שם בעגמומי המפויס והמרגיע. לא הייתי קושר לשיר כתרים של להיט פסגות. יש להעריכו באינטימיות המיוחדת, בכוונה האמיתית.

נגה ארז Come Back Home

You say u wanna build up bridges

You say u wanna glue and stitch this

You say u wanna go no secrets

?What the fuck is this

U say you want a tight connection

And I don’t show enough affection

Dick move, got a big erection

Thought I should mention

I can’t wait to hear the sound

Of you marching back in town

So won’t you count it down

Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes

They stopped the fire, I read the news

My love is timeless, I wait by the phone

Don’t leave me hanging

Please just come back home

We’re in the kitchen

We’re breaking dishes

Talking shit

Throwing words and knives

This home is warfare

I’m shooting the flare

Because it’s all fair in war and love

Or was it love and war?

I can’t wait to hear the sound

Of you marching back in town

So won’t you count it down

Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes

They stopped the fire, I read the news

My love is timeless, I wait by the phone

Don’t leave me hanging

Please just come back home

Come back with flowers, Hang up ur shoes

I set the table, waiting for u

My love is timeless, I wait by the door

Don’t leave me hanging

