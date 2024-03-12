נגה ארז Come Back Home

נגה ארז Come Back Home

נגה ארז שרה בעצבות מעורפלת סיטואציית בעייתית של יחסים עליהם מאפילה תחושת געגוע. השיר השתנה אחרי ה-7 באוקטובר

נכתב והולחן על ידי – נגה ארז, אורי רוסו וסיג׳יי באראן ריפליי ״ כמה טוב שבאת הבייתה ״ נכתב על ידי – שלום חנוך ויענקלה רוטבליט הופק על ידי – אורי רוסו, נגה ארז וסיג׳יי באראן
4/5

נגה ארז שרה בעצבות מעורפלת סיטואציית בעייתית של יחסים עליהם מאפילה תחושת געגוע: "בוא עם הפרחים שלך, תוריד את הנעליים/ הם עצרו את האש, קראתי את החדשות/ האהבה שלי היא נצחית, אני מחכה ליד הטלפון/ אל תשאיר אותי תלויה/ בבקשה פשוט תחזור" רק בדף המידע שנשלח מגלה ארז, שהשיר נכתב כחודשיים לפני ה-7 באוקטובר, כשהייתה בעיצומה של עבודה על אלבום חדש. הוא הושלם מאוחר יותר מהמקום שעצרו. "רק אחרי שבועות ארוכים, בהם יצאנו לשטח לנסות להקל ולעזור, הבנו  באופן העמוק והכואב את המקום המיולד, חסר התחליף שיש למוסיקה. הטקסט הזדכך למשאלה אחת פשוטה".
המוסיקה כאילו נינוחה, משלבת פופ והיפ הופ, שרה בכמעט לחישה, מסננת את עוצמת הערגה, המנגינה משתנה ונעשית חמה ורכה מ"Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes" וחוברת בריפליי  מפתיע ל"כמה טוב שבאת הביתה" של רוטבליט וחנוך. גם המלנכולי יכול להיות מלודי, וארז נמצאת שם בעגמומי המפויס והמרגיע. לא הייתי קושר לשיר כתרים של להיט פסגות. יש להעריכו באינטימיות המיוחדת, בכוונה האמיתית.

נגה ארז Come Back Home

You say u wanna build up bridges
You say u wanna glue and stitch this
You say u wanna go no secrets
?What the fuck is this

U say you want a tight connection
And I don’t show enough affection
Dick move, got a big erection
Thought I should mention

I can’t wait to hear the sound
Of you marching back in town
So won’t you count it down

Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes
They stopped the fire, I read the news
My love is timeless, I wait by the phone
Don’t leave me hanging
Please just come back home

We’re in the kitchen
We’re breaking dishes
Talking shit
Throwing words and knives
This home is warfare
I’m shooting the flare
Because it’s all fair in war and love
Or was it love and war?

I can’t wait to hear the sound
Of you marching back in town
So won’t you count it down

Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes
They stopped the fire, I read the news
My love is timeless, I wait by the phone
Don’t leave me hanging
Please just come back home

Come back with flowers, Hang up ur shoes
I set the table, waiting for u
My love is timeless, I wait by the door
Don’t leave me hanging

נגה ארז פייסבוק

שיתוף ב facebook
share
Like

0 אהבו את זה

שיתוף ב facebook
share
Like

0 אהבו את זה

גלריית תמונות

שיתוף הפוסט

שיתוף ב facebook
שיתוף ב twitter
שיתוף ב linkedin
שיתוף ב email

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *

הכתבות המומלצות

המשך קריאה לפי סגנונות

כתבות נוספות
ביקורות נוספות
והפתעות נוספות
רק בניוזלטר שלנו

הצהרת נגישות

כל הזכויות באתר שמורות ליוסי חרסונסקי

website: Custom-Sites.com

רגע לפני יציאה - הכתבות המומלצות שלנו:

דילוג לתוכן