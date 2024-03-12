נגה ארז שרה בעצבות מעורפלת סיטואציית בעייתית של יחסים עליהם מאפילה תחושת געגוע: "בוא עם הפרחים שלך, תוריד את הנעליים/ הם עצרו את האש, קראתי את החדשות/ האהבה שלי היא נצחית, אני מחכה ליד הטלפון/ אל תשאיר אותי תלויה/ בבקשה פשוט תחזור" רק בדף המידע שנשלח מגלה ארז, שהשיר נכתב כחודשיים לפני ה-7 באוקטובר, כשהייתה בעיצומה של עבודה על אלבום חדש. הוא הושלם מאוחר יותר מהמקום שעצרו. "רק אחרי שבועות ארוכים, בהם יצאנו לשטח לנסות להקל ולעזור, הבנו באופן העמוק והכואב את המקום המיולד, חסר התחליף שיש למוסיקה. הטקסט הזדכך למשאלה אחת פשוטה".
המוסיקה כאילו נינוחה, משלבת פופ והיפ הופ, שרה בכמעט לחישה, מסננת את עוצמת הערגה, המנגינה משתנה ונעשית חמה ורכה מ"Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes" וחוברת בריפליי מפתיע ל"כמה טוב שבאת הביתה" של רוטבליט וחנוך. גם המלנכולי יכול להיות מלודי, וארז נמצאת שם בעגמומי המפויס והמרגיע. לא הייתי קושר לשיר כתרים של להיט פסגות. יש להעריכו באינטימיות המיוחדת, בכוונה האמיתית.
נגה ארז Come Back Home
You say u wanna build up bridges
You say u wanna glue and stitch this
You say u wanna go no secrets
?What the fuck is this
U say you want a tight connection
And I don’t show enough affection
Dick move, got a big erection
Thought I should mention
I can’t wait to hear the sound
Of you marching back in town
So won’t you count it down
Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes
They stopped the fire, I read the news
My love is timeless, I wait by the phone
Don’t leave me hanging
Please just come back home
We’re in the kitchen
We’re breaking dishes
Talking shit
Throwing words and knives
This home is warfare
I’m shooting the flare
Because it’s all fair in war and love
Or was it love and war?
I can’t wait to hear the sound
Of you marching back in town
So won’t you count it down
Come with your flowers, Take off ur shoes
They stopped the fire, I read the news
My love is timeless, I wait by the phone
Don’t leave me hanging
Please just come back home
Come back with flowers, Hang up ur shoes
I set the table, waiting for u
My love is timeless, I wait by the door
Don’t leave me hanging