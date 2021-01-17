"אני לא יודעת מה באמת קורה בסוף הדרך (אולי כלום) /אבל הטיול שלי מטורף / אני לא סיימתי קיבלתי המון". מה באמת קורה בסוף הדרך של נגה ארז? גוד נוז. בואו ננסה לעלות עליו: "קיבלתי את הכרטיס שלי אני נמלטת, / מוכרת, מעבר לים / אני פשוט ממצמצת, ומקבלת תשלום".

עוד משהו מהמסע שלה? תנו לדמיון לרוץ לפניה במסע ההזוי "אני בדרך/ השארתי את גופי במזרן ליד מפרץ סן פרנסיסקו". נותנת לזרם התודעה להתחרז:

"I bought a car and a cottage/ I've got ‘Suzanne’ in my baggage"

נגה ארז אלטרנטיבית, משדרת סוג של מטורללות, יורדת לשוליים, משחקת אותה Trip Mad, שרה במבטא אנגלי אתני כבד, בניכור מאונף, במבע סרקסטי בתמליל מחורז מוקפץ, שעולה איתה על מסלול רוק היפ הופ שאינו לוקח לשומקום, או לאי הידיעה מה יהיה בסוף דרכנו.

המלצה: תתחברו לקליפ, להליכה הלא מתקדמת. כאן יש אינטרקציה שהופכת את המוסיקה לאוונגרד סוחף. גם מחיאות הכפיים המהוססות של הקהל הצופה בסוף הקליפ הם חלק מהנרטיב. שנאמר – מעניין, מיוחד, אחר. אמרנו.

מתוך האלבום Kids שיצא ב-26.3

נגה ארז End Of The Road

(Can we get some more sub so he can feel it?)

Dumb,dumb, dummy/ I’m no bunny/ I'm no slobby boy, I never beg for no money

Fun, fun, funny/ You’ll run from me/ No irony, no/ I pardon no one, nobody

Chop it/ Right hand, chop it/ Like a pickpocke/ You had the mic, now you can’t drop it

Dumb, dumb, dummy, once nobody / I'm coming, sit down

I don’t know what really, really happens at the end of the road

But my trip is mad/ I ain’t finished I got loads

I think I’m up for the challenge/ Shoe shows I got me some mileage

I bought a car and a cottage/ I've got ‘Suzanne’ in my baggage

Got a list in my bucket/ Squeeze the sponge, drop the pocket/ I fit in any socket

Close the door, imma knock it

I got my ticket I’m a flee/ Selling overseas/ I just blink and get a fee

?Watch out/ What you think of me

I don’t know what really, really happens at the end of the road

But my trip is mad/ I ain’t finished I got loads

Lately I got ceilings but I burn in the sun/ Never miss one shot I’m sick as a gun

Got mortal friends, I’m dead as they come like Hey/ I'm on the way

I left my body in the mattress by the San Francisco Bay

Now there’s a cop named Mordecai behind my pirated Mercedes When we

crash I hit the ER, this is a thriller, did it for the PR

I did it for the fear/ I did it knowing there’s a/ d’animal pack in the back of the fridge

I go pack it up might triple attack/ and battery-acid my stacks in the cab

menagerie cracked and my doggies run packs I just tell ‘em to

back it up, back it up, back it up

I don’t know what really, really happens at the end of the road/ I don’t

(OK, now repeat that one more time)

(I don’t know what really, really happens at the end of the road (maybe nothing

But my trip is mad/ I ain’t finished I got loads

