האם גם לכם השתבש מנגנון תפיסת הזמן בימי הקורונה? ישנם שחשים שהזמן לא זז , מרגיש איטי ומשעמם. הדבר המעניין הוא שאין מה שנקרא "חוש זמן" כמו טעם או ריח, אבל כשהזמן משתבש, כשאתה מרגיש יותר מדי זמן סגור בתוך חדר, מנותק מזמן, מופעל איזשהו טיימר פנימי שמשפיע על המוח והרגש, משבש מהלכי חיים.

נגה ארז מנסה לתאר מצב שכזה – לא יכולה להביט על הטלפון שלה, לא יכולה להקשיב למחשבות בשקט הזה, מבקשת בחזרה רעש. לא בטוח שהיא יודעת מה היא רוצה. בתום השיר הבנו מה: היא רוצה לנצל את הזמן לכיף. אם כבר הזמן כופה מצב חדש, נשחק אותה חופשית ומאושרת, כנגד השיעמום.

ארז ממחישה את התחושה במהלך שיש בו 2 פנים: האחד קצבי מעט כבדבד, תחושה של מחנק והזיה. השני: משב רוח פופי מלודי, עליז רענן ומשוחרר. שני החלקים יוצרים סייסמוגרף של תחושה, פופ נגיש, אבל לא כזה שנכפה עליך בחנופה. אותנטי.

בימוי קליפ: פיש אנד צ'יפס

I don’t wanna look at my phone anymore/ I don’t wanna roll like a stone anymore

I can not hear my thoughts in this silence no more

Bring back the noise/ Bring back the noise

I guess I must have been in my room for too long/ Black flags, red fonts in my eyes for too long

We gone’ be alright’ they don’t play it no more/ Don’t play it no more

Tick tock i just woke up and I don’t know what’s the time

No one’s looking at the clock cause there nowhere to climb

Tick tock I just woke up there’s no news on tv/ No more selling stuff for money, everybody’s free

I don’t wanna look at my phone anymore/ I don’t wanna roll like a stone anymore

I can not hear my thoughts in this silence no more/ Bring back the noise Bring back the noise

Somebody came in and broke the lock/ We didn’t even notice we were stuck

He’s like: Clean your nose, smell the rose/ Party but don’t overdose

Hold your horse, pick a post/ Universe slows down

(Come out play with your enemies)

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: