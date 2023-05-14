נטע ברזילי You Spin Me Round Like A Record

נטע ברזילי נתלתה בגבהים באולם האירווזייון בליברפול כדי  לבצע את מלהיטי הדאנס פופ/היי אנרג'י הגדולים של השמונים

מילים ולחן: Pether Bums, Stephen Coy, Timothy Lever, Michael Percy הפקה מוזיקלית: נטע ברזילי, אבשלום אריאל
4/5

נטע ברזילי נתלתה בגבהים באולם האירווזייון בליברפול כדי  לבצע את אחד מלהיטי הדאנס פופ/היי אנרג'י הגדולים של השמונים, מסוג השירים שממשיכים להרקיד ברחבות עד היום.
מאחוריו עומדת להקת הדאנס הבריטית Dead Or Alive שהוקמה ב-1980 ע"י האנדרוגיני פיטר ברנס, שיש טוענים כי גנב את "תדמיתו" של בוי ג'ורג'.

השיר שיצא במקור ב 1984 כבש את המקום הראשון במצעד הבריטי ב 1985 ונבחר ע"י מגזין ה Q לאחד מהשירים הגדולים בכל הזמנים.
You Spin Me Round Like A Record להיט ה – Hi-NRG היה הפקה של סטוק, אייטקן ווטרמן, שעמדו מאחורי ההצלחות האוסטרליות של השמונים כקיילי מינוג וג'ייסון דונובן. השיר הוא מתוך באלבום Sophisticated Boom Boom שניתן להגדירו כהפקת ניאו דיסקו לתקופתו. אלא שאירוויזיון 23 פתח פתח לעיבוד והפקה שפניהם לתקופתנו – כשלא מוותרים על השאו האקסצנטרי ביזארי של נטע, שהוסיף ממד מחדש לשיר. .

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round Like A Record

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round
If I, I get to know your name
Well, if I could trace your private number, baby

All I know is that to me
You look like you're lots of fun
Open up your lovin' arms
I want some, want some

I set my sights on you
(And no one else will do)
And I, I've got to have my way now, baby

All I know is that to me
You look like you're havin' fun
Open up your lovin' arms
Watch out, here I come

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

I (I, I, I), I got to be your friend now, baby
And I (I, I, I) would like to move in just a little bit closer
(To move in just a little bit closer)

All I know is that to me
You look like you're lots of fun
Open up your lovin' arms
Watch out, here I come
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

I want your love
I want your love

All I know is that to me
You look like you're lots of fun
Open up your lovin' arms
Watch out, here I come

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I want your love)
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I want your love)
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round (I need your love)
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I need your love)
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round
Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I need your love)
You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’roundhttps

