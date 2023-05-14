נטע ברזילי נתלתה בגבהים באולם האירווזייון בליברפול כדי לבצע את אחד מלהיטי הדאנס פופ/היי אנרג'י הגדולים של השמונים, מסוג השירים שממשיכים להרקיד ברחבות עד היום.

מאחוריו עומדת להקת הדאנס הבריטית Dead Or Alive שהוקמה ב-1980 ע"י האנדרוגיני פיטר ברנס, שיש טוענים כי גנב את "תדמיתו" של בוי ג'ורג'.

השיר שיצא במקור ב 1984 כבש את המקום הראשון במצעד הבריטי ב 1985 ונבחר ע"י מגזין ה Q לאחד מהשירים הגדולים בכל הזמנים.

You Spin Me Round Like A Record להיט ה – Hi-NRG היה הפקה של סטוק, אייטקן ווטרמן, שעמדו מאחורי ההצלחות האוסטרליות של השמונים כקיילי מינוג וג'ייסון דונובן. השיר הוא מתוך באלבום Sophisticated Boom Boom שניתן להגדירו כהפקת ניאו דיסקו לתקופתו. אלא שאירוויזיון 23 פתח פתח לעיבוד והפקה שפניהם לתקופתנו – כשלא מוותרים על השאו האקסצנטרי ביזארי של נטע, שהוסיף ממד מחדש לשיר. .

נטע ברזילי You Spin Me Round Like A Record

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round Like A Record

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

If I, I get to know your name

Well, if I could trace your private number, baby

All I know is that to me

You look like you're lots of fun

Open up your lovin' arms

I want some, want some

I set my sights on you

(And no one else will do)

And I, I've got to have my way now, baby

All I know is that to me

You look like you're havin' fun

Open up your lovin' arms

Watch out, here I come

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

I (I, I, I), I got to be your friend now, baby

And I (I, I, I) would like to move in just a little bit closer

(To move in just a little bit closer)

All I know is that to me

You look like you're lots of fun

Open up your lovin' arms

Watch out, here I come

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

I want your love

I want your love

All I know is that to me

You look like you're lots of fun

Open up your lovin' arms

Watch out, here I come

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I want your love)

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I want your love)

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round (I need your love)

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I need your love)

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round

Like a record, baby, right ’round, ’round, ’round (I need your love)

You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’roundhttps

נטע ברזילי פייסבוק