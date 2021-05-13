את "Wild Is the Wind" כתבו דימיטרי טיומקין ונד וושינגטון. הוא הוקלט במקור על ידי ג 'וני מתיס עבור הסרט Wild Is the Wind משנת 1957. הסרט הוא על חוואי אמריקאי שנוסע לאיטליה להתחתן עם אחות אשתו המנוחה, אך לא מצליח לעשות זאת לאחר שהיא מתאהבת בבנו.

השיר היה מועמד לפרס האוסקר. גרסת מתיס הגיעה למקום ה -22 במצעד הבילבורד. הוא הוקלט פעמים רבות, בין הביצועים הבולטים – זה של נינה סימון, תחילה באלבום הופעה חיה Nina Simone at Town Hall משנת 1959. ולאחר מכן בהקלטה אולפן שנכנסה לאלבום בשם הזה ב-1966. סימון, בטון נמוך ובגרסה איטית לקחה את השיר לחלקה המאוד אישית שלה.

דייויד בואי הקליט גרסה שלו לאלבומוו – Station to Station משנת 1976. בואי העריץ את סגנון השירה של נינה סימון, והפגישה איתה לוס אנג 'לס בשנת 1975, היוותה השראה להקליט את השיר. בין גרסאות הכיסוי הבולטות הנוספות של השיר המצוין – גם זו של ג'ורג' מייקל.

נינה סימון Wild is the Wind





David Bowie – Wild Is The Wind

Johnny Mathis – Wild Is The Wind

Love me, love me, love me, love me/ Say you do/ Let me fly away

With you/ For my love is like/ The wind/ And wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind

Give me more/ Than one caress/ Satisfy this/ Hungriness

Let the wind/ Blow through your heart/ For wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind

You/ Touch me/ I hear the sound/ Of mandolins/ You

Kiss me/ With your kiss/ My life begins/ You're spring to me/ All things/ To me

Don't you know you're/ Life itself

Like a leaf clings/ To the tree/ Oh my darling,/ Cling to me/ For we're like creatures

Of the wind/ Wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind

You/ Touch me/ I hear the sound/ Of mandolins

You/ Kiss me/ With your kiss/ My life begins

You're spring to me/ All things/ To me/ Don't you know you're/ Life itself

Like a leaf clings/ To the tree/ Oh my darling/ Cling to me

For we're like creatures/ In the wind/ And wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind

Wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind/ Wild is the wind

Writer/s: NED WASHINGTON, DIMITRI TIOMKIN

נינה סימון פייסבוק