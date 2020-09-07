ניצן גולן

ניצן גולן – Restart

שיר במקום ספת פסיכולוג. 

מילים, לח ועיבוד: ניצן גולן הפקה מוסיקלית, גיטרות, בס, כלי נשיפה, מיקס ומאסטר: ראובן חיון
3.5/5

מה גרם לכותבת לכתוב שיר אוטוסוגסטי כל כך נחוש, לשכנע את עצמה לשנות התנהגות בצורה חיובית? על כך השיר אינו נותן תשובות. כל הנאמר-מושר ע"י ניצן גולן הוא חזרה על אמירות מחזקות של אהבה עצמית וביטחון מחודש בעצמה ובחיים חדשים עתידיים כדי לגרום לתת מודע להאמין בנכונות הדבר. העבר – שלה אינו נוכח בשיר.
המוסיקה והביצוע – בלדת רוק אולד סקול רטרו-רטרו, שאוספת כוח במהלך התקדמות השיר כמעט כמו השכנוע העצמי של הזמרת שחוזר וחוזר על עצמו עד לעייפה בצורה של Open Your ו – Time To. משהו כמו דקלום על ספת פסיכולוג.
העיבוד וההפקה – מכוונים עוצמות חשמליות משדרגות אמירה, ההופכת למבע המתעצם בהדרגה עד חיספוס וצרחה. היום זמרות לא שרות ככה.  זה עדיין אינו אומר,  שהיא אינה יכולה לשיר ככה.
ניצן גולן נשמעת כמי שעולה על רכבת רוק שנוסעת לאחור, אבל נדמה שהפוטנציאל שלה צריך להחזיר אותה למסלול יותר עכשווי ממש כמו ש"החיים שלך מתחילים עכשיו". 

It's over now/ You can finally breath/ Close your eyes and exhale all your worries/ It's over now
You can finally sleep/ Drift in dreams and go make yourself some new stories
Open up your eyes / To see the past you left behind you/ Open your palms to feel the present of today
Open your mind to imagine / all the great opportunities tomorrow may bring
(Just open up, and say: (hey hey hey hey hey hey
(Time to rethink (rethink!). reschedule (reschedule/ (Re-live (re-live!) and restart (restart!
(Time to believe (believe!) that there's a new chance (new chance/ Your new life begins now, now, now, now
It's over now/ You can finally rest / after a long, long time on the run/ Time to let go of old habits
you've been convincing yourself that are good for you/ But deep down you know. Deep down you know that's a lie
So open up your eyes / To see the past you left behind you/ Open your palms to feel the present of today
Open your mind to imagine / all the great opportunities tomorrow may bring/ (Just open up, and say: (hey hey hey hey hey hey
(Time to rethink (rethink!). reschedule (reschedule/ (Re-live (re-live!) and restart (restart
(Time to believe (believe!) that there's a new chance (new chance/ (to receive (receive
(Time to allow to be free (be free / (to be the real you. (the real you/ (Time to relax (relax!), time to be proud (be proud
(Time to unchain (unchain!), time to discover (discover/ Your new life begins now, now, now, now
Time to be brave, time to be fearless/ (Time to be fierce (be fierce), time to be strong (be strong
(Time to have fun (have fun), time to go crazy (crazy/ Time to be right, time to be wrong
(Time to go out (time to go out!), leave all your doubts (leave all your doubts

(Time to be good (time to be good!), time to be bad (time to be bad/ Time to be true (time to be true!), time to be you (time to be you)
Your new life begins (time to be you!) now, now, now, now

גלריית תמונות

