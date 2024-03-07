הסיפור על גבר המחזר אחרי אישה והורג אותה בזמן שהם יוצאים יחד – הוא ההצלחה המסחרית הגדולה ביותר של ניק קייב מעולם. הוא הגיע למקום השני באוסטרליה ול-20 המובילים בבריטניה, גרמניה וניו זילנד. הוא גם עמד בראש המצעדים בקרואטיה ובישראל.

זו הייתה הפתעה: נסיך האלטרנטיב רוק התחבר למלכת המיינסטרים קיילי מינוג לביצוע שירו "היכן גדלים שושני הפרא?" השיר נכלל באלבומו התשיעי של קייב "בלדות רצח". האם הסולידריות הלוקאל פטריוטית האוסטרלית ניצחה במקרה הזה? לא בטוח. אל מה: קייב לא פיספס. הבחירה שלו, עד כמה שזה נשמע מפתיע היא הייתה בול. קייב כתב את השיר בהשפעת שיר מסורתי – The Willow Garden על איש שמחזר אחרי אשה ורוצח אותה.

קייב סיפר למגזין Q ביוני 2008 על שיתוף הפעולה שלו עם קיילי מינוג: "כתבתי Where The Wild Roses Grow כי רציתי לראות אם אוכל לגרום לה להתאים לעולם שלי. שלחתי לה הדגמה. בליקסה ברגלד שרה את תפקידה המנהלים שלה התמוטטות. אמרו לה שלא תעז. אבל היא שמעה את זה ואמרה שכן". "זה היה נס שהיא הסכימה לעשות את השיר הזה", נזכר קייב בראיון ל"דיילי טלגרף" ב-2014.

קייב וקיילי הופיעו בשידור חי בתוכניות מוזיקה שונות בביצוע השיר וגם עשו סרטון ביחד.

ניק קייב קיילי מינוג Where The Wild Roses Grow

They call me The Wild Rose

But my name was Elisa Day

Why they call me it I do not know

For my name was Elisa Day

From the first day I saw her I knew she was the one

She stared in my eyes and smiled

For her lips were the colour of the roses

That grew down the river, all bloody and wild

When he knocked on my door and entered the room

My trembling subsided in his sure embrace

He would be my first man, and with a careful hand

He wiped at the tears that ran down my face

They call me The Wild Rose

But my name was Elisa Day

Why they call me that I do not know

For my name was Elisa Day

On the second day I brought her a flower

She was more beautiful than any woman I'd seen

I said, "Do you know where the wild roses grow

So sweet and scarlet and free?"

On the second day he came with a single red rose

He said "Will you give me your loss and your sorrow"

I nodded my head, as I lay on the bed

"If I show you the roses, will you follow?"

They call me The Wild Rose

But my name was Elisa Day

Why they call me that I do not know

For my name was Elisa Day

On the third day he took me to the river

He showed me the roses and we kissed

And the last thing I heard was a muttered word

As he knelt above me with a rock in his fist

On the last day I took her where the wild roses grow

And she lay on the bank, the wind light as a thief

And I kissed her goodbye, said, "All beauty must die"

And I lent down and planted a rose 'tween her teeth

They call me The Wild Rose

But my name was Elisa Day

Why they call me that I do not know

For my name was Elisa Day

My name was Elisa Day

For my name was Elisa Day

Writer/s: Nicholas Cave