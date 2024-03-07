הסיפור על גבר המחזר אחרי אישה והורג אותה בזמן שהם יוצאים יחד – הוא ההצלחה המסחרית הגדולה ביותר של ניק קייב מעולם. הוא הגיע למקום השני באוסטרליה ול-20 המובילים בבריטניה, גרמניה וניו זילנד. הוא גם עמד בראש המצעדים בקרואטיה ובישראל.
זו הייתה הפתעה: נסיך האלטרנטיב רוק התחבר למלכת המיינסטרים קיילי מינוג לביצוע שירו "היכן גדלים שושני הפרא?" השיר נכלל באלבומו התשיעי של קייב "בלדות רצח". האם הסולידריות הלוקאל פטריוטית האוסטרלית ניצחה במקרה הזה? לא בטוח. אל מה: קייב לא פיספס. הבחירה שלו, עד כמה שזה נשמע מפתיע היא הייתה בול. קייב כתב את השיר בהשפעת שיר מסורתי – The Willow Garden על איש שמחזר אחרי אשה ורוצח אותה.
קייב סיפר למגזין Q ביוני 2008 על שיתוף הפעולה שלו עם קיילי מינוג: "כתבתי Where The Wild Roses Grow כי רציתי לראות אם אוכל לגרום לה להתאים לעולם שלי. שלחתי לה הדגמה. בליקסה ברגלד שרה את תפקידה המנהלים שלה התמוטטות. אמרו לה שלא תעז. אבל היא שמעה את זה ואמרה שכן". "זה היה נס שהיא הסכימה לעשות את השיר הזה", נזכר קייב בראיון ל"דיילי טלגרף" ב-2014.
קייב וקיילי הופיעו בשידור חי בתוכניות מוזיקה שונות בביצוע השיר וגם עשו סרטון ביחד.
ניק קייב קיילי מינוג Where The Wild Roses Grow
They call me The Wild Rose
But my name was Elisa Day
Why they call me it I do not know
For my name was Elisa Day
From the first day I saw her I knew she was the one
She stared in my eyes and smiled
For her lips were the colour of the roses
That grew down the river, all bloody and wild
When he knocked on my door and entered the room
My trembling subsided in his sure embrace
He would be my first man, and with a careful hand
He wiped at the tears that ran down my face
They call me The Wild Rose
But my name was Elisa Day
Why they call me that I do not know
For my name was Elisa Day
On the second day I brought her a flower
She was more beautiful than any woman I'd seen
I said, "Do you know where the wild roses grow
So sweet and scarlet and free?"
On the second day he came with a single red rose
He said "Will you give me your loss and your sorrow"
I nodded my head, as I lay on the bed
"If I show you the roses, will you follow?"
They call me The Wild Rose
But my name was Elisa Day
Why they call me that I do not know
For my name was Elisa Day
On the third day he took me to the river
He showed me the roses and we kissed
And the last thing I heard was a muttered word
As he knelt above me with a rock in his fist
On the last day I took her where the wild roses grow
And she lay on the bank, the wind light as a thief
And I kissed her goodbye, said, "All beauty must die"
And I lent down and planted a rose 'tween her teeth
They call me The Wild Rose
But my name was Elisa Day
Why they call me that I do not know
For my name was Elisa Day
My name was Elisa Day
For my name was Elisa Day
Writer/s: Nicholas Cave