ננסי סינטרה

These Boots Are Made For Walkin

ננסי סינטרה

שירי שנות השישים
4/5

הנעליים שנתן לה נועדו להליכה, וזה מה שהיא תעשה בהם, היא אומרת למחזר שלה, ויום אחד היא תדרוך עליו איתן. זהו השיר המצליח ביותר מתוך שורת להיטיה הגדולים של ננסי סינטרה, בתו של פרנק סינטרה, גם הדואט הבולט משני הדואטים שלה עם המפיק, לי הייזלווד. הראשון ביניהם  "So Long Babe" היה הפחות מצליח.
These Boots Are Made For Walkin' הגיע למקום הראשון ברוב המצעדים בעולם. ננסי סינטרה עצמה לא הייתה מאושרת מהשיר, בה היא תוקפת את המחזר שלה. הוא טענה, כי הדמות שמשתקפת ממנו – אינה לחלוטין היא. השיר, הבולט בקו הבס שלו, זכה לעשרות גרסאות בסגנונות שונים מקאנטרי, דאנס ועד מטאל.

You keep saying you've got something for me.
something you call love, but confess.
You've been messin' where you shouldn't have been a messin'
and now someone else is gettin' all your best.

These boots are made for walking, and that's just what they'll do
one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.

You keep lying, when you oughta be truthin'
and you keep losin' when you oughta not bet.
You keep samin' when you oughta be changin'.
Now what's right is right, but you ain't been right yet.

These boots are made for walking, and that's just what they'll do
one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.

You keep playin' where you shouldn't be playin
and you keep thinkin' that you'll never get burnt. Ha!
I just found me a brand new box of matches yeah
and what he know you ain't had time to learn.

These boots are made for walking, and that's just what they'll do
one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.

Are you ready boots? Start walkin'!

