זה מרגיש טוב להשתגע מדי פעם, להחליף הצד שאתה ניצב עליו, להפנות הרגליים לשמיים, לשנות את דרך החשיבה. זה ביד שלנו. אין תוכנית ב', אין כאן מקום
לספק עצמי. לכו על זה.
נעמי גוגנהיים עוטפת את התובנה באלקטרוניקה וקולות הזויים, עיבוד והפקה שמייצרים דרמה מוזיקלית, שיש בה חשיבה מחוץ לקופסה, אלטרנטיבית למהדרין. האנגלית מאפשרת לגוגנהיים להגיע למערבולת נדירה ביופיה של צלילים. זהו סוג של אקספרימנט המערב קול אפלולי גבוה עם ביט אלקטרוני תזזיתי כדי לבטא חשיבה יצירתית, נקודת מבט חדשה. ההפקה קישטה בפרטים מוסקליים שמשדרים את התובנה והקול הפנימי מאחורי החיזיון המוזיקלי, מעין התגלות, הלאקי דיי של גוגנהיים. מסקרן לעקוב אחרי המהלכים הבאים שלה.
נעמה גוגנהיים My Lucky Day
It’s good to shake your ground once in a while
Feel your feet unstable as your house begins to build
Question what you’ve learned/ Stop joining the hype
It feels good/ Good good good
It Feels good to go crazy once in a while
Switch sides you stand on, point your feet up to the sky
What does my life look like/ Change the way I think
It feels good/ Good good good
It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here
It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control
We had it all along/ Had it all along
Let’s spread some truth in the world, let run it run wild
Hands off, or on or any way/ I’m the only one that’s in my way
Feels good/ Good good good
It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here
It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control
We had it all along/ Had it all along
It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here
Too many left us bitter/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along
It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here
It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along
It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here
Too many left us bitter/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along