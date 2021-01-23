זה מרגיש טוב להשתגע מדי פעם, להחליף הצד שאתה ניצב עליו, להפנות הרגליים לשמיים, לשנות את דרך החשיבה. זה ביד שלנו. אין תוכנית ב', אין כאן מקום

לספק עצמי. לכו על זה.

נעמי גוגנהיים עוטפת את התובנה באלקטרוניקה וקולות הזויים, עיבוד והפקה שמייצרים דרמה מוזיקלית, שיש בה חשיבה מחוץ לקופסה, אלטרנטיבית למהדרין. האנגלית מאפשרת לגוגנהיים להגיע למערבולת נדירה ביופיה של צלילים. זהו סוג של אקספרימנט המערב קול אפלולי גבוה עם ביט אלקטרוני תזזיתי כדי לבטא חשיבה יצירתית, נקודת מבט חדשה. ההפקה קישטה בפרטים מוסקליים שמשדרים את התובנה והקול הפנימי מאחורי החיזיון המוזיקלי, מעין התגלות, הלאקי דיי של גוגנהיים. מסקרן לעקוב אחרי המהלכים הבאים שלה.

נעמה גוגנהיים My Lucky Day

It’s good to shake your ground once in a while

Feel your feet unstable as your house begins to build

Question what you’ve learned/ Stop joining the hype

It feels good/ Good good good

It Feels good to go crazy once in a while

Switch sides you stand on, point your feet up to the sky

What does my life look like/ Change the way I think

It feels good/ Good good good

It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here

It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control

We had it all along/ Had it all along

Let’s spread some truth in the world, let run it run wild

organise our causes, so they won’t flood with pride

Hands off, or on or any way/ I’m the only one that’s in my way

Feels good/ Good good good

It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here

It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control

We had it all along/ Had it all along

It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here

Too many left us bitter/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along

It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here

It’s in the palm of our hands/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along

It’s in the palm of our hands/ No plan b, self doubt has no room here

Too many left us bitter/ Take control/ We had it all along/ Had it all along

