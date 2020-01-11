סטטיק ובן אל מחפשים פריצה לבילבורד בארה"ב. הראפר פיטבול הוא אמצעי, לא מטרה. החיבור הוא טרנס אטלנטי. זו שיטת העבודה שהנחתה אותם, כשהוציאו את "טודו בום" בשיתוף פעולה עם J Balvin. השיר מכיל סימפול של הלהיט Here Comes the Hotstepper של Ini Kamoze זמר הרגאיי הג'מיייקני. גם ה"נה נה נה" בשיר הזה מ-1995 הכיל סימפול של "Land Of 1,000 Dances" של Cannibal And The Headhunters.
כולם להרים ידיים. אל תתנו לדבר להסיח את הדעת. סלח לי מר DJ בנות יפות get loud. האם זו אסוסיאציה ל Get Laid? רועשות או מתרוממות? נו טוב, במילא גם הטקסט הוא אמצעי, פעלולי לשון של שיר Fake. גם סטטיק ובן אל לא ממש מעוניינים לספר סיפור, בטח לא לצאת להיאבק בגורמים לשינויי האקלים או במאבק למען זכויות האדם בעולם. את הפייק שלהם הם מייעדים לחגיגה המטורללת יחגד עם אחד מענקי התעשייה כדי לעמוד בתנאי החוזה שעליו חתמו עם חיים סבן. שחק אותה מסיבת השנה, תצטעצע, תפזז, ותן לצב לרוץ לפניך. ובעיקר: בלי קליפ מדליק זה לא ילך. אותי לא הדליק, לא השיר ולא הקליפ. האמא והאבא של שירי הפייק קלאב מיוזיק. סטטיק ובן אל ממשיכים לחגוג, להתחכך עם שועי תעשיית המוסיקה, להצטחקק בתחרויות ריאליטי מוסיקה. טוב להם לא להתבגר. אז מי שאיתם בראש אחד – Everybody put your hands up high.
Everybody put your hands up high(Get M's and then stack em (Further Up
(Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up
(Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up
(Pretty girls get loud (Further Up
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go
Here's a little story about my friend Haim
Gave me a call about a hit, I said count me in (haha)
I've been winning with the women since I was a kid
And now I can't stop, won't stop
Just like did it oh oh
No he didn't oh oh
Yes he did oh oh
Always winning, now it's time for billions
Game fake, Pit Real
I'm ill, I'm sick
So sick I wish them well
We turning up (Turning up)
We burning up (Burning Up)
We always moving (Moving)
Further Up (Further Up)
Dale Mami disfruta
Que yo se que te gusta (ha ha)
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go
Horses on the whip they call them chariots
Just got a brand new interior
AP on the wrist that's superior
Got it with Baguettes cuz it's prettier
So make it wiggle, can you make it wiggle
I like it how you make it bounce and make it jiggle
Keep it simple, and I'll keep it simple
All I want to do is get M's and…
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Only fall asleep on Versace sheets
All designer everything
Jeweler caught me saying cheese
Now that smile cost 50 G's
Hello mama, I can tell you wanna
Grab a couple friends, let's go
Face like Arianna
Booty like Rihanna
Diva like Madonna
Woah woah
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Everybody making money let me hear you say
