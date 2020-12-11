שתאמר מה שתאמר. אבל היא לא יכולה לומר שהוא כבר שומדבר מבחינתה. שהוא לחלוטין כבר אינו בליבה. זו הסיבה שהוא כותב את השיר. לתת לה להבין יש כמה דברים בחיים שלעולם לא ימותו.

התנאי שצריך להתקיים אצל סינגר-סונגרייטר הוא שהזמר/זמרת הוא/היא גם יוצר השיר במשמעות הכוללת של מילים-לחן-ביצוע. זה קורה בשיר הזה.

האהבה "כתבה" לעמית שגיא מוסיקה, והוא שרטט אותה בצלילים מלנכולים עדינים שנשביתי בקסמם כבר בהאזנה ראשונה.

יגידו מה שיגידו: אין כמו מנגינה להעניק למילים את כוחם. השיר עטוף באווירת געגועים נוגה, טון השירה משדר רכות יפה, המנגינה – איכות של להיטי אולד סקול פופ פולק מליגת העל, הקצב מתלכד למסלול אמצע אקוסטי ענוג. ההרמוניה הקולית מייצרת אחידות מוסיקלית יפת שמע.

עמית שגיא Nothing at all מילים

As I March across the road I know now There’s a righteous path for everyone And the picture that you left behind

Still remind me of the fun we used to have I would run for your love

We’d be chasing sunsets just to fall back on the ground And you can’t say I don’t mean anything

Anything at all/ And you can’t say I’m nothing at all

No you can’t say I’m nowhere in your heart in your heart at all No you can’t say I’m nothing at all

All the times we used to laugh and cry

You would show me how it feels to be alive And I wrote this song to let you find

There’s some things in life that never ever die

I would run/ For you love

We would hold each other till there was nothing left to love

And you can’t say I’m nothing at all

No you can’t say I’m nowhere in your heart in your heart at all No you can’t say I’m nothing at all