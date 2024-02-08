קרן אן זיידל, היוצרת זמרת הצרפתיה-ישראלית, שכתבה את השיר היפהפה הזה, בחרה בשורה מתוך ספר קהלת There's nothing new under the sun – משפט שמתאר חלק משמעותי בחיים ובמחשבות של אנשים. השיר עוסק בתחושת חרטות וחוסר יכולת להתקדם מהן. על רקע זה גם בעיצומה של מצוקה, היא מחויבת לחלוטין להעניק אהבה ולא הולכת לשום מקום.

ענת פורת ושירה פורת פריינטא, אם ובת, איחדו קולות כדי להחזיר אותי אל השיר הנפלא הזה שמקרין מצב רוח של דכדוך מתוק. הקאבר מושר ברוח המקור הסולידי של קרן אן. הן שומרות על העידון של השיר בקולות שמייצרים הרמוניה אקזוטית נוגה צנועה בליווי אקוסטי של גיטרה בודדת שמנגן דניאל ויסמן. נעים מאוד לחזור לשיר הזה.

*** השיר יהיה חלק מאלבומה של ענת Back To New

ענת פורת ושירה פורת Not Going Anywhere – Live Session

This is why I always wonder

I'm a pond full of regrets

I always try to not remember rather than forget

This is why I always whisper

When vagabonds are passing by

I tend to keep myself away from their goodbyes

Tide will rise and fall along the bay

And I'm not going anywhere

I'm not going anywhere

People come and go and walk away

But I'm not going anywhere

I'm not going anywhere

This is why I always whisper

I'm a river with a spell

I like to hear but not to listen,

I like to say but not to tell

This is why I always wonder

There's nothing new under the sun

I won't go anywhere so give my love to everyone

Tide will rise and fall along the bay

And I'm not going anywhere

I'm not going anywhere

People come and go and walk away

But I'm not going anywhere

I'm not going anywhere

