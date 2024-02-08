קרן אן זיידל, היוצרת זמרת הצרפתיה-ישראלית, שכתבה את השיר היפהפה הזה, בחרה בשורה מתוך ספר קהלת There's nothing new under the sun – משפט שמתאר חלק משמעותי בחיים ובמחשבות של אנשים. השיר עוסק בתחושת חרטות וחוסר יכולת להתקדם מהן. על רקע זה גם בעיצומה של מצוקה, היא מחויבת לחלוטין להעניק אהבה ולא הולכת לשום מקום.
ענת פורת ושירה פורת פריינטא, אם ובת, איחדו קולות כדי להחזיר אותי אל השיר הנפלא הזה שמקרין מצב רוח של דכדוך מתוק. הקאבר מושר ברוח המקור הסולידי של קרן אן. הן שומרות על העידון של השיר בקולות שמייצרים הרמוניה אקזוטית נוגה צנועה בליווי אקוסטי של גיטרה בודדת שמנגן דניאל ויסמן. נעים מאוד לחזור לשיר הזה.
*** השיר יהיה חלק מאלבומה של ענת Back To New
ענת פורת ושירה פורת Not Going Anywhere – Live Session
This is why I always wonder
I'm a pond full of regrets
I always try to not remember rather than forget
This is why I always whisper
When vagabonds are passing by
I tend to keep myself away from their goodbyes
Tide will rise and fall along the bay
And I'm not going anywhere
I'm not going anywhere
People come and go and walk away
But I'm not going anywhere
I'm not going anywhere
This is why I always whisper
I'm a river with a spell
I like to hear but not to listen,
I like to say but not to tell
This is why I always wonder
There's nothing new under the sun
I won't go anywhere so give my love to everyone
Tide will rise and fall along the bay
And I'm not going anywhere
I'm not going anywhere
People come and go and walk away
But I'm not going anywhere
I'm not going anywhere