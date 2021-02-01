מהשירים הבולטים של המאה ה-20, שיר אהבה שנכנס לעומק הקלאסיקות של הפופ ומוסיקת הנשמה. פרסי סלדג', שנפטר באפריל 2015 בגיל 73, הקליט את השיר באולפני Muscle Shoals המפורסמים באלבמה. סלדג' סיפר על ערב אחד, כשהיה צריך להופיע עם ההרכב The Esquires Combo, נשבר לבו בגלל אישה (דוגמנית), שעזבה אותו, עד שלא יכול היה להתרכז במוסיקה. הוא פנה לנגן הבס של להקתו, קלווין לואיס ולנגן האורגן, אנדרו רייט, וביקש לנגן סלואו בלוז כדי שהוא יוכל לשיר את כאב ליבו. בסופו של דבר, נולד השיר, שהפך ללהיטו הגדול – מקום ראשון בארה"ב, מקום שני בבריטניה.

פרסי סלדג' When A Man Loves A Woman





When a man loves a woman/ Can't keep his mind on nothing else/ He'll trade the world / For the good thing he's found/ If she's bad he can't see it / She can do no wrong/ Turn his back on his best friend / If he put her down

When a man loves a woman/ Spend his very last dime/ Trying to hold on to what he needs/ He'd give up all his comfort/ Sleep out in the rain/ If she said that's the way it ought to be

Well, this man loves a woman/ I gave you everything I had/ Trying to hold on to your precious love/ Baby, please don't treat me bad

When a man loves a woman/ Down deep in his soul/ She can bring him such misery/ If she plays him for a fool/ He's the last one to know/ Loving eyes can't ever see

When a man loves a woman/ He can do no wrong/ He can never own some other girl/ Yes when a man loves a woman/ I know exactly how he feels/'Cause baby, baby, baby, you're my world

Writer/s: WRIGHT, ANDREW JAMES / LEWIS, CALVIN HOUSTON

