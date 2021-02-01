פרסי סלדג Percy Sledge

פרסי סלדג' When A Man Loves A Woman

פרסי סלדג' Percy Sledge

שירי שנות השישים
/5

מהשירים הבולטים של המאה ה-20, שיר אהבה שנכנס לעומק הקלאסיקות של הפופ ומוסיקת הנשמה. פרסי סלדג', שנפטר באפריל 2015 בגיל 73, הקליט את השיר באולפני Muscle Shoals המפורסמים באלבמה. סלדג' סיפר על ערב אחד, כשהיה צריך להופיע עם ההרכב The Esquires Combo, נשבר לבו בגלל אישה (דוגמנית), שעזבה אותו, עד שלא יכול היה  להתרכז במוסיקה. הוא פנה לנגן הבס של להקתו, קלווין לואיס ולנגן האורגן, אנדרו רייט, וביקש לנגן סלואו בלוז כדי שהוא יוכל לשיר את כאב ליבו. בסופו של דבר, נולד השיר, שהפך ללהיטו הגדול – מקום ראשון בארה"ב, מקום שני בבריטניה.

פרסי סלדג' When A Man Loves A Woman



When a man loves a woman/ Can't keep his mind on nothing else/ He'll trade the world / For the good thing he's found/ If she's bad he can't see it / She can do no wrong/ Turn his back on his best friend / If he put her down 

When a man loves a woman/ Spend his very last dime/ Trying to hold on to what he needs/ He'd give up all his comfort/ Sleep out in the rain/ If she said that's the way it ought to be 

Well, this man loves a woman/ I gave you everything I had/ Trying to hold on to your precious love/ Baby, please don't treat me bad 

When a man loves a woman/ Down deep in his soul/ She can bring him such misery/ If she plays him for a fool/ He's the last one to know/ Loving eyes can't ever see 

When a man loves a woman/ He can do no wrong/ He can never own some other girl/ Yes when a man loves a woman/ I know exactly how he feels/'Cause baby, baby, baby, you're my world

  Writer/s: WRIGHT, ANDREW JAMES / LEWIS, CALVIN HOUSTON

פרסי סלדג' פייסבוק

 

Percy Sledge When A Man Loves A Woman

גלריית תמונות

שיתוף הפוסט

שיתוף ב facebook
שיתוף ב twitter
שיתוף ב linkedin
שיתוף ב email

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *

הכתבות המומלצות

המשך קריאה לפי סגנונות

כתבות נוספות
ביקורות נוספות
והפתעות נוספות
רק בניוזלטר שלנו

כל הזכויות באתר שמורות ליוסי חרסונסקי

website: Custom-Sites.com