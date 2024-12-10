צפו בפארל וויליאמס מבצע את Happy עם מקהלה בקתדרלת נוטרדאם שנפתחה מחדש

פארל וויליאמס (Pharrell Williams) ביצע את 'Happy' עם מקהלת גוספל בפתיחה המחודשת של קתדרלת נוטרדאם בפריז  (צפו בסרטון למטה). זה מתרחש בטקס חגיגת פתיחתו מחדש בשבת (7 בדצמבר) לאחר ששריפה הרסה את הגג שלו בשנת 2019. בין הנכבדים שנכחו, היו הנשיא הנבחר דונלד טראמפ והנסיך וויליאם.
לפארל, הצטרפו Voices Of Fire, מקהלת גוספל בת 70 חברים בראשות דודו של הזמר בישוף יחזקאל וויליאמס, לביצוע של הסינגל "Happy" מ-2013.
"כבוד להופיע בפתיחה המחודשת" כתב פארל באינסטגרם לאחר ההופעה. "רגע היסטורי שכל כך התברכנו שהיינו חלק ממנו. מרסי."
השיר “Happy” בביצועו של פארל וויליאמס  יצא ב-2013 כחלק מפסקול הסרט "גנוב על המיניונים "  Despicable Me 2 ולאחר מכן ם נכלל באלבום הסולו השני של וויליאמס, “G I R L” שיצא ב-2014. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון במצעדי פופ רבים ברחבי העולם, כולל בארצות הברית (בילבורד הוט 100), בריטניה, אוסטרליה ועוד. הוא נשאר במקום הראשון בבילבורד הוט 100 במשך 10 שבועות רצופים.
השיר בסגנון סול-גוספל,  משדר מסר חיובי, במילים פשוטות ואופטימיות שמבטאות שמחה וחופש. הקצב וההרמוניה המוזיקלית שלו מדגישים את המסר האופטימי. וויליאמס עצמו אמר שהמטרה של השיר הייתה “לתפוס את התחושה של אושר טהור.”

Pharrell Williams – Happy

It might seem crazy what I'm about to saySunshine she's here, you can take a breakI'm a hot air balloon that could go to spaceWith the air, like I don't care baby by the way
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Here come bad news talking this and thatYeah, well, gimme all you got and don't hold backYeah, well I should probably warn you I'll be just fineYeah, no offense to you don't waste your timeHere's why
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
bring me downCan't nothing (happy) bring me downMy level's too high (happy) to bring me downCan't nothing (happy) bring me downI said(Happy, happy, happy) bring me downCan't nothing bring me downMy level's too high (happy) to bring me downCan't nothing bring me downI said
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
bring me downCan't nothing (happy) bring me downMy level's too high (happy) to bring me downCan't nothing (happy) bring me downI said
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
Because I'm happyClap along if you feel like a room without a roofBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like happiness is the truthBecause I'm happyClap along if you know what happiness is to youBecause I'm happyClap along if you feel like that's what you wanna do
