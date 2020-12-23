השיר נכלל כרצועת בונוס במהדורה היפנית של אלבומם האחרון Everyday Life, אך לא באלבום הרשמי. שנה אחרי (21 בדצמבר), קולדפליי מוציאים אותו כסינגל. השיר מבהיר, שגבולות ודגלים אינם יכולים לחלק אנשים מכיוון שכולם מאותה מהות ונשמה. השיר מתייחס לכל אדם באופן אינדיבידואלי, חופשי מההבדלים גאוגרפיים ומהעדפות מיניות.

מדוע הוציאו קולדפליי את השיר מהאלבום והשאירו אותו כבונוס למהדורה היפנית? האזנה לשיר אינה מספקת תשובות, מאחר שהוא אינו נופל באיכותו משירים אחרים באלבום הזה ובאלבומים אחרים. המנגינה, הטון של כריס מרטין, ההרמוניה, צליל הגיטרות – קולדפליי הישנה והטובה.

קולדפליי Flags מילים

Talk among the skeletons this morning/ Aside from all the medicine and health

?If you could do it all again, would you do it all the same?/ Is there something that you'd tell your former self

There were those that wished they'd spun upon a jukebox/ There were pirates who had never seen the sea

But the one recurring theme, the one recurring dream they had/ Was to be whatever they wanted to be

!To be Pyotr Tchaikovsky/ To be free like everyone else/ There will be no flags to warn me, no

'Cause I just want to be myself

?You may telephone in by a ouija/ Is there any advice that you could give

?When you know you're not like them/ Do you know La Varsovienne

?I know that I am living, but can you show me how to live

And the Holy Roman Army/ Said your heart beats like everyone else

You don't need no flags to tell you who you are, so say/ I just want to be myself

La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-laq La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-laq La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-laq La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-la

There's an aura that surrounds me/ There's a different kind of wealth

And I don't need flags to know you're really something/ And I just love you for yourself/ Oh, I just love you for yourself

La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-la/ La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-la/ La-la-la-la la-la-la-la la-la-la-la

קולדפליי – האתר