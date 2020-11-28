העניינים של קיזלס פוגשים העניינים של מי שמטריף לה את הראש והלב. קיזלס (Kizels) היא שירה קיזלשטיין בת 22. השימוש בשם במה באנגלית הוא צעד מתבקש, כשמצליחים לייצר פופ באיכות שמשדרת מוצר ליצוא. הקשר בין השיר ובין מוצא הזמרת יותר ממקרי בהחלט.

"יודעת שיש לך בעיות / קיבלתי אותם איתך/ ואם ניתקע ביחד אתה יודע שנעבור את זה". העניינים לא פשוטים. היא מוטרפת בגללו. באנגלית ובסגנון הפופ היפ הופי של קיזלשטיין – הטקסט והמוסיקה אחוזים זה בזה. ההפקה והמיקס משדרגים בצליל מלוטש. קצב מחיאת כף מוביל למסלול הרדיו הידידותי, מלל דחוס שנשען על ביט אלקטרוני, שירה תיאטרלית מלאת רגש. התוצאה מיוחדת בשזירת המנגינה והקצב, באינטונציה, בפרייזינג הקופצני, בחלוקת האנרגיות הקולית. קיזלס מייצגת דור ישראלי, שפופ באנגלית נשמע כשפתו הטבעית. מה שבטוח: היא טובה יותר בשיר הזה מאשר קיזלשטיין בשיריה בעברית.

קיזלס Issues – מילים

I know that you got issues/ Boy I got them with you

And if we'll stick together you know we gonna make it through

You know I ain't gonna be around if you ain't with me boo

You know it ain't you/ I feel it's not true/ Me and you/ We're through

I ain't thinking about you/ With the girls hitting the town/ I've been all drinking all night

Had a few before you came around/ Now I can’t get you off my mind, baby

Will you ride for me/ Die for me/ Put all the bitches in they box for me

Lick it up, serve it up, tie it down, never let me go

treat me like I need my baby/ I got it for you good stop playing

We can go far, the long way/ Take me to the Philippines, overseas

?Boy How did you got me this crazy?/ Boy How did you got me this crazy

?Boy How did you got me this crazy?/ Boy How did you got me this crazy

I know that you got issues/ Boy I got them with you

And if we'll stick together you know we gonna make it through

You know I ain't gonna be around if you ain't with me boo

You know it ain't you/ I feel it's not true/ Me and you

We're through/ I ain't thinking about you/ With the girls hitting the town

I've been all drinking all night/ I've been drinking/ Times ticking

But I really don't mind/ Cuz I'm fly/ I don't need no man around

I got my own shit/ I'm Getting high

But I miss you more then I miss myself/ And I need you more think I need some help

Got lost in at all/ I need to find my way/ Dont want to think about you/ I ain't got no time to play

I know that you got issues/ Boy I got them with you

And if we'll stick together you know we gonna make it through

You know I ain't gonna be around if you ain't with me boo

You know it ain't you/ I feel it's not true/ Me and you

We're through/ I ain't thinking about you/ With the girls hitting the town

I've been all drinking all night

