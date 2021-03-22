קלואי והאלי Georgia On My Mind

האחיות שרות גרסה ייחודית לשיר במיומנות ובאלגנטיות רבה.

כמה קאברים עשו כבר לקלאסיקה של ריי צ'ארלס? קלאסיקה לעולם אינה יוצאת מהאופנה, במיוחד כשקולות יפים שרים אותה.הצמד קלואי והאלי הקליטו אותו לטורניר גולף יוקרתי שמשודר ברשת הכבלים – ESPN, שייערך באוגוסטה ג'ורג'יה בחודש אפריל 2021. "ג'ורג'יה במחשבתי" של ריי צ'ארלס בוצע לאחרונה על ידי ג'ון לג'נד לאחר לקראת הבחירות לנשיאות ארה"ב בשנת 2020, כתמיכה בניצחונו של ג'ו ביידן על דונלד טראמפ.
מלוות על ידי תזמורת סימפונית, עם נגיעות גיטרה חשמליות ובס, האחיות שרות גרסה ייחודית לשיר במיומנות ובאלגנטיות רבה.

Georgia Georgia
The whole day through/Just an old, sweet song
Keeps Georgia on my mind
I said Georgia/ Georgia/ A song of you, of you
Comes as sweet and as clear/ As moonlight through the pinesOther arms reach out to me/ Other eyes smile tenderly
Still, in peaceful dreams, I see/ The road leads back to youI said, Georgia/ Georgia/ No peace I find
Just an old, sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind

Other arms reach out to me/ Other eyes smile tenderly
Still, in peaceful dreams, I see/ The road leads back to you

Georgia/ Georgia/ No peace, no peace I find
Just an old, sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind

Said, just an old, sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind

