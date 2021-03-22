קלואי והאלי Georgia On My Mind

כמה קאברים עשו כבר לקלאסיקה של ריי צ'ארלס? קלאסיקה לעולם אינה יוצאת מהאופנה, במיוחד כשקולות יפים שרים אותה.הצמד קלואי והאלי הקליטו אותו לטורניר גולף יוקרתי שמשודר ברשת הכבלים – ESPN, שייערך באוגוסטה ג'ורג'יה בחודש אפריל 2021. "ג'ורג'יה במחשבתי" של ריי צ'ארלס בוצע לאחרונה על ידי ג'ון לג'נד לאחר לקראת הבחירות לנשיאות ארה"ב בשנת 2020, כתמיכה בניצחונו של ג'ו ביידן על דונלד טראמפ.

מלוות על ידי תזמורת סימפונית, עם נגיעות גיטרה חשמליות ובס, האחיות שרות גרסה ייחודית לשיר במיומנות ובאלגנטיות רבה.

Georgia

Georgia

The whole day through/

Just an old, sweet song

Keeps Georgia on my mind

I said Georgia/

Georgia/

A song of you, of you

Comes as sweet and as clear/

As moonlight through the pines

Other arms reach out to me/

Other eyes smile tenderly

Still, in peaceful dreams, I see/

The road leads back to you

I said, Georgia/

Georgia/

No peace I find

Just an old, sweet song/

Keeps Georgia on my mind

Other arms reach out to me/ Other eyes smile tenderly

Still, in peaceful dreams, I see/ The road leads back to you

Georgia/ Georgia/ No peace, no peace I find

Just an old, sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind

Said, just an old, sweet song/ Keeps Georgia on my mind