רדיוהד If You Say The Word

'If You Say The Word" שוחרר כסינגל ראשון באלבום האוסף המשולש של רדיוהד Kid A Mnesia. הוא נכלל בחומר שטרם פורסם ממפגשי ההקלטות של Kid A ו- Amnesiac, ויוצא כעבור שני עשורים מאוחר יותר. היצירה זכתה תחילה לכינוי "שיר C-Minor". כפי שכתב הגיטריסט אד אובראיין בבלוג העכשווי שלו,. זו היתה לא יותר יותר מדמו אקוסטי שמלמל טום יורק . ג'וני גרינווד החליט שהשיר "נהיה קצת יותר מדי טעים ונחמד", והחבורה התלבשה עליו.

טקסט: מי שמתמודד עם דיכאון או סוג אחר של מחלה נפשית, כל שעליו לעשות זה "אמור את המילה", והזמר "יבוא בריצה" לעזרתך. שורה אחת בלבד. שבה הזמר רומז לרעיון של הנמען המתקשה לשמור על חברים.

כל מה שמיוחד בשירים רבים של רדיוהד, קיים כאן – יפה על פני השטח, אך עגמומי מתחת. הנרטיב והצלילים נשמעים כמו קלאסיקה אבודה מימי Kid A ו- Amnesiac.

Radiohead – If You Say The Word

if your in the forest/ out of your mind

harpies in the branches/ breaking your arms

if your stuck in rainbows/ of shattering glass

when you miss the moment/ watching it pass

if you say the word if you say the word

if you say the word if you say the word

when you spend your life wishing/ on twinkling stars

when you forget how/ lucky you are

buried in rubble / 60ft down

if you say the word if you say the word

if you say the word if you say the word

ill come running…

when you change your friends

like changing your clothes………….

if you say the word if you say the word

if you say the word if you say the word

if you say the word if you say the word

then i’ll come running./ i’ll come running