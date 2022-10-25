שנחזור לאירוויזיון בטורינו שנערך השנה? הדיו מתגלגלים לא רק מהלהקה האוקראינית הזוכה ומהעברת התחרות לבריטניה. רשמו את השם רוזה לין, נציגת ארמניה שהגיע עם השיר Snap רק למקום ה-11 בתחרות, הפך הוא הפך ללהיט סובב עולם. סיפור ההמשך של ההצלחה הזו: WDIA (קיצור של Would Do It Again) דואט שלה ושל זוכה האירוויזיון ההולנדי מלפני כשלוש שנים – דאנקן לורנס עם השיר Arcade. תקשיבו לשיר הזה. השת"פ הזה יצמיח עוד להיט ענק.

הצמד שר אהבה שלוקחת אל העבר. יש על מה לקונן. המוסיקה של הבלדה פוגעת פגיעה ישרה במקומות הרגישים של אוהבים מתרפקים עברם המופלא. היו חוזרים שוב לגאות גם לשפל.

רוזה לין תערוך את הופעת הבכורה שלה בטלוויזיה בשעות הלילה המאוחרות בארצות הברית בתוכנית בלייט נייט טי.ויו. עם ג'יימס קורדן ב-31 באוקטובר.היא תחזור ותעשה כבוד לארמניה עם ביצו של "SNAP" עם שלישיית פולק ארמנית מסורתית.

"SNAP" היכה ומכה גלים בעולם. השיר פרץ לטופ 20 במצעד השירים הגלובלי של ספוטיפיי, מטפס במצעד הרדיו של 40 המובילים, נצפה מעל 5 מיליון בטיקטוק, התברג לאחרונה במצעד ה-20 המובילים של מצעד הסינגלים בבריטניה וכן עשה הופעת הבכורה שלו ב-Billboard Hot 100 . של A-List Pop ב-Apple Music. השיר נכתב בחדר השינה של רוזה לין על רכבת ההרים רגשית של מערכת יחסים ועל נקודת שבירה נפשית. ל-"SNAP" יש כיום למעלה מ-255 מיליון סטרימינג ברחבי העולם . .

רוזה לין תחמם את אד שירן ב-7 הופעות שנקרא: Mathematics Tour.

Rosa Linn – Snap – LIVE – Armenia

רוזה לין דאנקן לורנס WDIA

[Verse 1: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

Time didn't change me

?But what about you

I think of you lately

And I wonder if you do

If you try to erase me

?Do I kill you in ways that kill me too

[Pre-Chorus: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

'Cause I'll take all the pain, all the bruises and blame

And repeat it ’til I go insane

[Chorus: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

If I could go back

Chasing what we had

Straight through the pitch black

I would do it again

You pull me inside

Into your riptide

Under a landslide

But I would do it again

[Verse 2]

I was a child

Imitating a woman

Caught in the wild

And you trained me what to do

And I was chained to the feeling

The sickness, the habit, the highs, and the tragic

The depths that you fall to for love

[Pre-Chorus: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

And I'll take all the pain, shoot it inside my veins

And repeat it ’til I go insane

[Chorus: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

If I could go back (Go, go back)

Chasing what we had (We, we had)

Straight through the pitch black (Pitch black)

I would do it again (Again, again, again)

You pull me inside (In, inside)

Into your riptide (Rip, riptide)

Under a landslide (Landslide)

I would do it again, I would do it again, yeah

I would

Lie to myself just to make you the truth

I would

Run through the flames to get closer to you

I would

[Chorus: Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence]

If I could go back (Go, go back)

Chasing what we had (We, we had)

Straight through the pitch black (Pitch black)

I would do it again (Again, again, again)

You pull me inside (In, inside)

Into your riptide (Rip, riptide)

Under a landslide (Landslide)

I would do it again, I would do it again, yeah, I would