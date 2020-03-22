אהבה עצמית היא לעיתים צורך אובססיבי, שאין לך שליטה עליו. הבנאדם מחפש להיות נאהב בכל מצב – מהיחסים עם בת הזוג, פרגון על יצירה ועד הערצה. מן הצד השני – תמיד קיים החשש מדחיה. רמי פיינשטיין בוחן פסיכולוגית את גבולות האהבה הזו במצבים שבהם קיבלת את כל מבוקשך. האם זה יספק? הבחירה באנגלית לבלדה הזו מצוינת.

השיר מזכיר יצירות של טובי הסינגר סונגרייטרים מעידן הפולק-רוק של השבעים – ביכולת ליצור מנגינה שתכיל הלך מחשבה וגם רגש ולעטוף אותם בעיבוד קוהרנטי שמבליט ומעצים את המילים ואת הרעיון. המלנכוליה המוסיקלית הזו מובילה בשבילי המחשבה של פיינשטיין, משרטטת תרשים של התחושה בטון מאופק, שהוא מספיק אקפרסיבי כדי לגרום לך להזדהות עם קו המחשבה. גם הקליפ המרוסן בו פיינשטיין שר בפנים כמעט חתומות חובר נכון לנרטיב המוזיקלי.

If the woman that you married/ Lies beside you as you’re sleeping

Stretches her tiny arms/ And wraps herself around you

And tells you that she loves you/ Would that be enough?

If a stranger in the street/ Is blown away when he sees you

Stops you just to tell you/ That you're his inspiration

The greatest gift to man kind/ Would that be enough?

For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved

If the president of everything/ Calls you in the middle

Of a big important meeting/ Tells you that you’re needed

Coz you have the best opinions/ Would that be enough?

If thousands and thousands of people/ With their hands up in the air

Shouting out your name/ With everything they’ve got

They think you are the greatest/ Would that be enough?

For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved

If your parents say they're sorry/ For everything they shouldn’t have

For all the times they couldn’t/ They love you and their sorry/ Would that be enough?

For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved/ For you to feel loved

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: