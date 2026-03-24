שאדה Jezebel

מהשירים שלוקחים לאי בודד. מחזיר לאלבומה של שאדה – Promise משנת 1985, (עם הלהיט – Sweetest Taboo) שנכלל גם באוסף The Ultimate Collection משנת 2011. בלדה רכה טעונת אווירה. שאדה שרה סיפור של נערה "שלא נולדה עם כפית של כסף בפיה", מי ש"היה לה פחות מכל אחד מאיתנו" ולאן שהיא הגיעה אחרי ש"לא היה לה מה להפסיד". מוסר השכל: "נסה להגיע לפסגה, והשמש תזרח" שיר רגוע-נוגה של אווירה עם תפקיד משמעותי לסקסופון ג'אזי ששר יחד איתה. שאדה מספרת את הסיפור ברכות מופלאה, קול מחוספס מתכוון , כמו מכילה את כל מה שעבר על ג'זבל. יופי צרוף.

Jezebel wasn't born with a silver spoon in her mouth

She probably had less than every one of us

But when she knew how to walk she knew

How to bring the house down

Can't blame her for her beauty

She wins with her hands down

Jezebel, what a belle

Looks like a princess in her new dress

How did you get that

Do you really want to know, she said

It would seem she's on her way

It's more, more than just a dream

She put on her stockings and shoes

Had nothing to lose – she said it was worth it

Reach for the top

And the sun is gonna shine

Every winter was a war she said

I want to get what's mine

Jezebel Jezebel

Won't try to deny where she came from

You can see it in her pride

And the raven in her eyes

Try show her a better way

She'll say you don't know what you've been missing

And by the time she blinks you know she won't be listening

Reach for the top she said

And the sun is gonna shine

Every winter was a war she said

I want to get what's mine

וידיאו: שאדה שרה Jezebel בהופעה