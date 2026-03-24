שאדה

שאדה Jezebel

מהשירים שלוקחים לאי בודד. שאדה מספרת את הסיפור ברכות מופלאה, קול מחוספס מתכוון , כמו מכילה את כל מה שעבר על ג'זבל. יופי צרוף

שירי שנות השמונים
5/5

מהשירים שלוקחים לאי בודד. מחזיר לאלבומה של שאדה Promise משנת 1985, (עם הלהיט – Sweetest Taboo) שנכלל גם באוסף The Ultimate Collection משנת 2011. בלדה רכה טעונת אווירה. שאדה שרה סיפור של נערה "שלא נולדה עם כפית של כסף בפיה", מי ש"היה לה פחות מכל אחד מאיתנו"  ולאן שהיא הגיעה אחרי ש"לא היה לה מה להפסיד".  מוסר השכל: "נסה להגיע לפסגה, והשמש תזרח" שיר רגוע-נוגה של אווירה עם תפקיד משמעותי לסקסופון ג'אזי ששר יחד איתה. שאדה מספרת את הסיפור ברכות מופלאה, קול מחוספס מתכוון , כמו מכילה את כל מה שעבר על ג'זבל. יופי צרוף.

Jezebel wasn't born with a silver spoon in her mouth
She probably had less than every one of us
But when she knew how to walk she knew
How to bring the house down
Can't blame her for her beauty
She wins with her hands down 
Jezebel, what a belle
Looks like a princess in her new dress
How did you get that
Do you really want to know, she said
It would seem she's on her way
It's more, more than just a dream
She put on her stockings and shoes
Had nothing to lose – she said it was worth it 

Reach for the top
And the sun is gonna shine
Every winter was a war she said
I want to get what's mine 

Jezebel Jezebel
Won't try to deny where she came from
You can see it in her pride
And the raven in her eyes
Try show her a better way
She'll say you don't know what you've been missing
And by the time she blinks you know she won't be listening 

Reach for the top she said
And the sun is gonna shine
Every winter was a war she said
I want to get what's mine

וידיאו: שאדה שרה  Jezebel בהופעה

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