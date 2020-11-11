המסר הזה נטחן מאז שחר ההסטוריה. אנחנו כולנו בני אנוש דומים, אוהבים, חולמים, פגיעים, אבל מרוכזים בעצמנו, בבעיות שלנו, ואיננו רואים את האחר. מה השתנה? לא השתנה דבר. אגוצנטריות היא תכונה שאופיינית לבני אדם ממש כמו תכונות אחרות.

שירה יעקבי שרה את המסר "תתפללו זה לזה" כאילו היא נושאת על גבה את צער העולם. ברקע נשמעים קולות שמיימיים כדי להעניק תחושה רוחנית כלל עולמית.

האנגלית של שירה יעקבי – בעוכריה אם היא רוצה להישמע קוסמופוליטית. מצד שני, המטרה מקדשת את האמצעים. לפי המידע שהגיע עם השיר, הוא נועד לקובי מרימי לאירוויזיון. כלומר: יעקבי חיברה את השיר לפי באוריינטציה של We Are The World. היתה לה מטרה. כשהיא לא הושגה, העבירה את השיר למגרש שלה. התוצאה המלודית נאה, נעימה, אנושית ואסטתית, אבל יעקבי נשארת באמצע הדרך, לא מיוחדת ולא מאתגרת.

שירה יעקבי – Human צילום ועריכה: ואדים מכונה

שירה יעקבי Human – מילים

I used to think, nobody could see/ My hurt, my pain, All my misery

But when I look into a stranger's eyes, I see/ That everyone has something broken

Inside so…

Pray for the world/ For each other / Pray for the life that you want –

For another/ So we won’t forget/ We are all human x 2

We are all Human/ No matter who we pray to

I am just human/ no matter who I love

I want to love; I want to be seen/ I want to give my all

make magic from within

Pray for the world/ For each other

Pray for the life that you want – / For another

So, we won’t forget/ We are all human x 4

Pray for the world/ For each other

Pray for the love that you want -/ For another

So, we won’t forget/ We are all just human x 2

We are all huuuuuuman

Even when we are not/ We are all the same

Even when we are not

שירה יעקבי – פייסבוק