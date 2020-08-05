שלי פרל

שלי פרל – WISHES

שלי פרל

מילים: שלי פרל, קסם פיין לחן: שלי פרל, סול פופקין הפקה : סול פופקין
4/5

מה היינו עושים בלי מילים שפותחות ברז לשפוך ולשפוך מצוקות. שלי פרל דוחסת הכל לשיר: מי ששבר את לבבה, משאלות כוכבים, הניסיון למצוא את עצמה, להגשים חלומות, למצוא את האמת. "משאלות משאלות / תגיעי רחוק לא משנה מי את לא משנה מי את / לא משנה מי את". נחמה?
פרל משתמשת בשיר כספת פסיכולוג עצמית. ה"חפירות" מונעות ע"י מוסיקה פאנקית (funk) ריתם נ' בלוזית אפקטיבית. הקול נישא על תדר גבוה מרשים. השירה משרתת את השיר ככלי בין הכלים האחרים בקונספט הר-נ-ב המדונסס. האוריינטציה ה"שחורה" קיימת גם בשילוב אינטגרטיבי של ראפ (קסם פיין) ובכניסה מפתיעה של סקסופון גרובי שמנגן שחר אמדור, שמשיב רוח ג'אזית יפה לשיר. התחושה היא שהמילים בסופו של דבר הן אמצעי, וכאלה הן נשארות מעט מאחור בהפקה המשובחת.

I know that you been hurting and I know you try so hard
You’ve been working in the mornings and you try your luck at night
I know I know…
I know you trusted someone and I know he broke you heart
You’ve been gathering all the Pieces and it was so damn hard
I know I know …
Wishes wishes upon a star/ You make it far no matter who you
No matter who you are/ No matter who you are
Day and night I do define my brain like imma hide
I wish to find a way to find the truth I guess that that was too tough
Gotta lose and its elusive I know Gods with you whats your excuse

Its not my fault its true
Know that i've been chasing on the game and you
Just wanna chill at the home and do
(Whatever)
Whatever you gon do, you do that shit
I been chilling in the back and i'm basking
In my own glory that's my own thing
You know that you home growning your own thing
(That's right)
I'm wishing you the best/ I'm wishing that you live with less stress
Wishing that you pass the test
To hit success a bit of bliss an you know you be limitless
So
Wishes wishes upon a star/ You make it far no matter who you
No matter who you are/ No matter who you are

