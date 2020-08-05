שלי פרל – WISHES

מה היינו עושים בלי מילים שפותחות ברז לשפוך ולשפוך מצוקות. שלי פרל דוחסת הכל לשיר: מי ששבר את לבבה, משאלות כוכבים, הניסיון למצוא את עצמה, להגשים חלומות, למצוא את האמת. "משאלות משאלות / תגיעי רחוק לא משנה מי את לא משנה מי את / לא משנה מי את". נחמה?

פרל משתמשת בשיר כספת פסיכולוג עצמית. ה"חפירות" מונעות ע"י מוסיקה פאנקית (funk) ריתם נ' בלוזית אפקטיבית. הקול נישא על תדר גבוה מרשים. השירה משרתת את השיר ככלי בין הכלים האחרים בקונספט הר-נ-ב המדונסס. האוריינטציה ה"שחורה" קיימת גם בשילוב אינטגרטיבי של ראפ (קסם פיין) ובכניסה מפתיעה של סקסופון גרובי שמנגן שחר אמדור, שמשיב רוח ג'אזית יפה לשיר. התחושה היא שהמילים בסופו של דבר הן אמצעי, וכאלה הן נשארות מעט מאחור בהפקה המשובחת.

I know that you been hurting and I know you try so hard

You’ve been working in the mornings and you try your luck at night

I know I know…

I know you trusted someone and I know he broke you heart

You’ve been gathering all the Pieces and it was so damn hard

I know I know …

Wishes wishes upon a star/ You make it far no matter who you

No matter who you are/ No matter who you are

Day and night I do define my brain like imma hide

I wish to find a way to find the truth I guess that that was too tough

Gotta lose and its elusive I know Gods with you whats your excuse

Its not my fault its true

Know that i've been chasing on the game and you

Just wanna chill at the home and do

(Whatever)

Whatever you gon do, you do that shit

I been chilling in the back and i'm basking

In my own glory that's my own thing

You know that you home growning your own thing

(That's right)

I'm wishing you the best/ I'm wishing that you live with less stress

Wishing that you pass the test

To hit success a bit of bliss an you know you be limitless

So

Wishes wishes upon a star/ You make it far no matter who you

No matter who you are/ No matter who you are