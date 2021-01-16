שריל קרואו וסטינג – Always On Your Side

מה שעשה הדואט לשיר. "תמיד בצד שלך" "Always on Your Side" של הזמרת-יוצרת אמריקאית שריל קרואו, שנכלל באלבומה "Wildflower" משנת 2005. הוא יצא כסינגל השללישי מהאלבום. בעוד גרסת האלבום המקורית הציגה רק את שריל כקול ראשי, גרסת הרדיו יצאה כסינגל בדואט עם עם סטינג.
השיר שהה 8 שבועות במצעד בבילבורד, הגיע גם לשיא בין 20 המובילים במצעד בבריטניה. הדואט עם סטינג קיבל מועמדות לפרס גראמי בשנת 2007 כשיתוף פעולה פופ הטוב ביותר עם שירה. השיר שימש כנושא של הטלנובלה Desire בשנת 2006 ברשת MyTV.
בעוד שגרסת הסולו לשיר נסבה על אהבה אבודה, גרסת הדואט נשמעה כפיוס של שני אוהבי עבר, בה הגבר סוף סוף מתגבר על הפחד שלו מאהבה, ולבסוף היא סולחת לו על כך שעזב אותה.
שריל קרואו וסטינג עיצבו מחדש את השיר והעניקו לו פשטות יפה. זוהי דוגמא מוצלחת לשדרוג שיר מסולו לדואט. זה קרה גם כאשר וויטני יוסטון ביצעה את If I Told You That משנת 1998, בדואט עם ג'ורג 'מייקל בשנת 2000 כדואט שנכלל באוסף הלהיטים הגדולים של יוסטון.
Sheryl Crow ft. Sting – Always On Your Side
[Verse 1: Sheryl Crow]
My yesterdays are all boxed up and neatly put away
But every now and then you come to mind
'Cause you were always waiting to be picked to play the game
But when your name was called, you found a place to hide
When you knew that I was always on your side
[Verse 2: Sting]
Everything was easy then, so sweet and innocent
But my demons and my angels reappeared
Leavin' only traces of the man you thought I'd be
Too afraid to hear the words I'd always feared
Leavin' you with only questions all these years
[Chorus: Sheryl Crow & Sting, Sheryl Crow]
But is there someplace far away, someplace where all is clear?
Easy to start over with the ones you hold so dear
Or are you left to wonder, all alone eternally?
This isn't how it's really meant to be
No it isn't how it's really meant to be
[Verse 3: Sheryl Crow, (Sting), Sheryl Crow & Sting]
Well they say that love is in the air (love is in the air), never is it clear
How to pull it close and make it stay
Well butterflies are free to fly, and so they fly away
And I'm left to carry on and wonder why
Even through it all, I'm always on your side
[Chorus: Sheryl Crow & Sting, Sting]
But is there someplace far away, someplace where all is clear?
Easy to start over with the ones you hold so dear
Or are you left to wonder, all alone, eternally?
This isn't how it's really meant to be
No it isn't how it's really meant to be
[Verse 4: Sting, Sheryl Crow, Sheryl Crow & Sting]
Well they say that love is in the air, never is it clear
How to pull it close and make it stay
If butterflies are free to fly, why do they fly away?
Leavin' me to carry on and wonder why
Was it you that kept me wandering through this life
When you know that I was always on your side?