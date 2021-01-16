שריל קרואו וסטינג – Always On Your Side

מה שעשה הדואט לשיר. "תמיד בצד שלך" "Always on Your Side" של הזמרת-יוצרת אמריקאית שריל קרואו, שנכלל באלבומה "Wildflower" משנת 2005. הוא יצא כסינגל השללישי מהאלבום. בעוד גרסת האלבום המקורית הציגה רק את שריל כקול ראשי, גרסת הרדיו יצאה כסינגל בדואט עם עם סטינג.

השיר שהה 8 שבועות במצעד בבילבורד, הגיע גם לשיא בין 20 המובילים במצעד בבריטניה. הדואט עם סטינג קיבל מועמדות לפרס גראמי בשנת 2007 כשיתוף פעולה פופ הטוב ביותר עם שירה. השיר שימש כנושא של הטלנובלה Desire בשנת 2006 ברשת MyTV.

בעוד שגרסת הסולו לשיר נסבה על אהבה אבודה, גרסת הדואט נשמעה כפיוס של שני אוהבי עבר, בה הגבר סוף סוף מתגבר על הפחד שלו מאהבה, ולבסוף היא סולחת לו על כך שעזב אותה.

שריל קרואו וסטינג עיצבו מחדש את השיר והעניקו לו פשטות יפה. זוהי דוגמא מוצלחת לשדרוג שיר מסולו לדואט. זה קרה גם כאשר וויטני יוסטון ביצעה את If I Told You That משנת 1998, בדואט עם ג'ורג 'מייקל בשנת 2000 כדואט שנכלל באוסף הלהיטים הגדולים של יוסטון.

[Verse 1: Sheryl Crow]

My yesterdays are all boxed up and neatly put away

But every now and then you come to mind

'Cause you were always waiting to be picked to play the game

But when your name was called, you found a place to hide

When you knew that I was always on your side

[Verse 2: Sting]

Everything was easy then, so sweet and innocent

But my demons and my angels reappeared

Leavin' only traces of the man you thought I'd be

Too afraid to hear the words I'd always feared

Leavin' you with only questions all these years

[Chorus: Sheryl Crow & Sting, Sheryl Crow]

But is there someplace far away, someplace where all is clear?

Easy to start over with the ones you hold so dear

Or are you left to wonder, all alone eternally?

This isn't how it's really meant to be

No it isn't how it's really meant to be

[Verse 3: Sheryl Crow, (Sting), Sheryl Crow & Sting]

Well they say that love is in the air (love is in the air), never is it clear

How to pull it close and make it stay

Well butterflies are free to fly, and so they fly away

And I'm left to carry on and wonder why

Even through it all, I'm always on your side

[Chorus: Sheryl Crow & Sting, Sting]

But is there someplace far away, someplace where all is clear?

Easy to start over with the ones you hold so dear

Or are you left to wonder, all alone, eternally?

This isn't how it's really meant to be

No it isn't how it's really meant to be

[Verse 4: Sting, Sheryl Crow, Sheryl Crow & Sting]

Well they say that love is in the air, never is it clear

How to pull it close and make it stay

If butterflies are free to fly, why do they fly away?

Leavin' me to carry on and wonder why

Was it you that kept me wandering through this life

When you know that I was always on your side?