נשתתף בצער זעקתו-מצוקתו-תשוקתו של תמיר גרינברג. זה השיר הזוכה בגמר הכוכב הבא. הזמר זועק להצלה. החיים מעולם לא נועדו להיות אכזריים כל כך. משייך עצמו לקבוצה – אלה שנוטים להסתתר. יש אנשים שמחכים לחלוק חיים. אז תקשיבו למה שהוא מבקש, ספרו לו לאן האור הולך- זורם, מבטיח שלעולם לא יבקש יותר.

בואו נזרוק משפט סרק שעולה בי ברגע שאני מאזין לקול, למוסיקה, להבעה של גרינברג: ככה לא שרים זמרים ישראלים. הטון, הצרידות, המנגינה, הפסנתר. כישראלי פרובינציאלי שהתיישר על רמה מסוימת, אני אומר: גרינברג ליגה אחרת. אני שומע אלטון ג'ון (בהרמוניה), ריי צ'ארלס (בסול) , אפילו ג'ו קוקר (חספוס הקולי). יש שידברו על מעט פוזה, אבל גם בשביל פוזה כזו אתה צריך כישורים, ולתמיר יש פוטנציאל ללכת על מבחר סגנונות – בשפה האנגלית. קול, נוכחות במה, ביטחון. הכל כבר כאן.

בכדורגל כבר היו מתנהלים מגעים. מנצ'סטר יונייטד או ביירן? בפופ הדרך קשה ומסובכת יותר, אבל גרינברג הוא ללא ספק זמר ליצוא. השיר הזה – ליצוא, הבנוי לתלפיות בסגנון בלדות הסול של פעם, אבל מסוג השירים שמדלגים על מחסום הזמן, ממש כמו גרינברג שנשמע זמר אל זמני.

תמיר גרינברג Tell me where the light goes השיר צולם והוקלט ב: זאפה LIVE פארק ראשל"צ

Put your armour down, come on out the shell/ There are people waiting, life to share

Life was never meant to be so cruel/ but I got tangled in the rules/ of those who can’t be found

Never thought I’d waste my time/ and float between the heavens and the mind/ of those who tend to hide

I’m going, Blind, Blind, Blind/ it’s in our eyes.. So hear my cry

Tell me where the light goes, and I’ll go/ Tell me where the light flows/ I promise that I’ll never ask for more

because this feeling I’ve been feeling in my bones/ is crying out for home

I've been under pressure for a while/ Hoping that my faith won't lose its fire

I’m going blind and it’s a shame/ oh I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready to be saved

So tell me where the light goes, and I’ll go/ Tell me where the light flows

I promise that I’ll never ask for more/ because this feeling I’ve been feeling in my bones

is crying out for home/ home/ ohhh home/ crying out for home/ crying out for home/ crying out for home

home home

תמיר גרינברג – ניצחון ידוע מראש