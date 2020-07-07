תמר אייזנמן שולחת ד"ש עם שיר מהעיר שיוצאת מהסגר. רוח בלוז נושבת, ואני עולה על המונית שלה לסיבוב בעיר. אחרי ארבע וחצי שנים בניו-יורק, הרוקרית התל-אביבית המאוד מבטיחה (בזמנה) מרגישה טוב בקור וברוחות של העיר הגדולה. מזג האוויר והעיר מתאימים לתחושות. לא תמיד נוח לומר את מה שהיא רוצה לומר – אבל היא מתרגשת מאהבה (You Move Me). מחזירה את גלגל הזמן של המוזיקה כדי לשדר תחושות.

זהו סלואו-בלוז אולד סקול עטוף ברעשי רקע אורבניים. דמיינתי לרגע את ג'ניס ג'ופלין עושה את השיר. אייזנמן אולי מעט רכה לשיר הזה, אבל גם ככה התחושה שלה מגיעה ומגעת, צליל גיטרת שעוטף, מעבר סולו, מקרינה אווירה, והצילומים במונית מעניקים נופך נוסף מהסביבה וממצב הרוח.

I hate to say this, but I love you/ I hate to say it, but you were right

turns out you were the right glove/ to all those wintry lonely nights

I hate to say this, but you move me/ like no one else has done before

If I only knew that sooner/ you’d probably be my wonder wall

some may say better late than never/ I ain’t gonna wait that long

some may say oh girl you're a dreamer/ I’m gonna wake up in New York

the streets are cold and the ice is thick/ turns out it is exactly what I need

to bundle flowers in your hair/ make sure we never walk astray

because it’s time maybe I can find/ just where the wind blows

when your mine, baby you are one of a kind and a hand full

storms come exactly when I need them

