האמייזינג גרייס של שלום תשובה וההרכב ChuVa. הקול והצלילים הם חסד מופלא, נעים הצליל, מפיג פחד. בתרגום חופשי – התחושה שהחסד (אהבה) הופך לצורה, לחיים חדשים. היא מראה לו איך ההר הוא גבעה, איך נכרה מכרה בתוך לב פלדה, איך המפלצת אינה אמיתית. זהו ה – Bright new day, שנוצר מאהבת אמת בין שני אנשים.

שירתו של תשובה רבת עומק וכוונה, הקול הגבוה מחובר לנשמה. המלודיה והקצב מתנים אהבים, הגיטרות מצטרפות בנדיבות. בלדת הפופ פולק לובשת אט אט ממדים של רוק עוצמתי. דרך השינוי נרקמת בצליל עשיר שנוגע במקומות שמעל האדמה. יש כאן לא רק חסד אלא קסם שההאזנה שניה הוא מהלך עליך כמעין מתגבר.

ChuvA Bright new day – מילים

The sun is rising while I hold your hand/ A wonder which discovers bright new day? We both can say

The night was long and we lost the way/ More than once along the road we failed / We both can say

I see that grace become a shape/ Becoming new life / Without that faith without any help / We couldn’t make it all along

You show me how the mountain is a hill/ You dig a mine inside a heart of steel / You show me how the monster is not real/ You dig a mine inside a heart of steel

The sun is rising and we are holding still/ That look upon your face is real / We both can feel

We feel that grace become a shape/ Becoming new life / Without that faith without any help / We couldn’t make it all along

You show me how the mountain is a hill/ You dig a mine inside a heart of steel / You show me how the monster is not real

You dig a mine inside a heart of steel