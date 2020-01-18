ג'ון לג'נד, זמר הבלדות ששבר לבבות ב – All Of Me, חוזר לשבור לבבות ב"שיחות בחשכה". מה שהוא מספר על אהבתו לה – גם השמיים אינם הגבול. צלילים רכים בפתיחה, קול מלא תחושה, פלצטים קטנים נפלאים. "אני לעולם לשנות אותך/ תמיד ארצה אוך כפי שאת" ו"לעולם לא אשבור לבבך". המוסיקה היא תמצית רגש בשילוב של מנגינה לוקחת בשבי וצליל הרמוני שמימי עוטף המונע בשירה ספיריטואלית של מקהלה. אין כאן שום דבר מאתגר מוזיקלית, אבל לג'נד כנראה לא מחפש אתגרים או חשיבה מחוץ לקופסה שמשרתת אותו.
"שיחות בחשיכה" הוא תערובת צליל של פופ ומה שבארה"ב מכנים ז'אנר – adult contemporary R&B. אין כאן שוםם ניסיון לחדש, לייצר ניאו סול. לאוהביו זה לא יפריע. ג'ון לג'נד שר בביטחון ובנפש מתכוונת. הביצוע שלו אקספרסיבי ומאוזן. הוא מפגין ריסון רב יותר מבעבר. ההתייחסות ליחסי – אהבה נצחית ובלתי ניתנת לשבירה מוגש ע"י לג'נד מעומק התחושה לאורך כל השיר הקליט הזה.
World is asleep and I'm awake with you/ With you/ Watch
Movies that we've both already seen/ I ain't even looking at the screen, it's true
I got my eyes on you
And you say that you're not worthy/ You get hung up on your flaws
Well, in my eyes, you are perfect/ As you areI won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heartOn/ Sunday mornings we sleep in till noon/ Well, I can sleep forever next to you
Next to you/ And we/ We got places we both gotta be
But there ain't nothing I would rather do/ Than blow off all my plans for youAnd you say that you're not worthy/ And get hung up on your flaws
But, in my eyes, you are perfect/ As you are/ As you areI won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heartWhen no one seems to notice/ And your days, they seem so hard
My darling, you should know this/ My love is everywhere you areI won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heart
I won't break your heart
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|