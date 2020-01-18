ג'ון לג'נד, זמר הבלדות ששבר לבבות ב – All Of Me, חוזר לשבור לבבות ב"שיחות בחשכה". מה שהוא מספר על אהבתו לה – גם השמיים אינם הגבול. צלילים רכים בפתיחה, קול מלא תחושה, פלצטים קטנים נפלאים. "אני לעולם לשנות אותך/ תמיד ארצה אוך כפי שאת" ו"לעולם לא אשבור לבבך". המוסיקה היא תמצית רגש בשילוב של מנגינה לוקחת בשבי וצליל הרמוני שמימי עוטף המונע בשירה ספיריטואלית של מקהלה. אין כאן שום דבר מאתגר מוזיקלית, אבל לג'נד כנראה לא מחפש אתגרים או חשיבה מחוץ לקופסה שמשרתת אותו.

"שיחות בחשיכה" הוא תערובת צליל של פופ ומה שבארה"ב מכנים ז'אנר – adult contemporary R&B. אין כאן שוםם ניסיון לחדש, לייצר ניאו סול. לאוהביו זה לא יפריע. ג'ון לג'נד שר בביטחון ובנפש מתכוונת. הביצוע שלו אקספרסיבי ומאוזן. הוא מפגין ריסון רב יותר מבעבר. ההתייחסות ליחסי – אהבה נצחית ובלתי ניתנת לשבירה מוגש ע"י לג'נד מעומק התחושה לאורך כל השיר הקליט הזה.

Talk/ Let's have conversations in the dark

World is asleep and I'm awake with you/ With you/ Watch

Movies that we've both already seen/ I ain't even looking at the screen, it's true

I got my eyes on you

And you say that you're not worthy/ You get hung up on your flaws

Well, in my eyes, you are perfect/ As you areI won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heartOn/ Sunday mornings we sleep in till noon/ Well, I can sleep forever next to you

Next to you/ And we/ We got places we both gotta be

But there ain't nothing I would rather do/ Than blow off all my plans for you

And you say that you're not worthy/ And get hung up on your flaws

But, in my eyes, you are perfect/ As you are/ As you are

I won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heart

When no one seems to notice/ And your days, they seem so hard

My darling, you should know this/ My love is everywhere you are

I won't ever try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely/ Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me/ And I won't break your heart

I won't break your heart