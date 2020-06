You know I'm crazy

And kind of lazy

So can you take me

That's just the way I am

Not optimistic

And can be mystic

But if you crack me

You'll find a beating heart

If love can't wait for me

Then what’s the point of love

If love can’t handle me

I'll spread it all around

?Did I make you crazy

?Did I make you smile

?Can you catch me baby

?Am I lost and found

Not even handsome

Not worth a ransom

So don't you close me

Cause I'll explode and die

I'm not a doctor

And not your mentor

So just accept me

With all my falseness I come