Crowded House סינגל חדש Playing With Fire

Crowded House חושפים שיר חדש – "לשחק באש" ( “Playing With Fire”) לקראת אלבומם השביעי Dreamers are Waiting, שיצא ב -4 ביוני.

"השיר הזה נוצר מתוך במהלך ג'אם חי באולפן, אבל בהמשף השתנה כמה פעמים במהלך הסגר של 2020. 'Playing With Fire' טומן בתוכו את הסתירה שאני מרגיש לעתים קרובות באירועים משמחים, התקווה יחד עם תחושת אבדון שממשמש ובא", אומר איש קדמת הבמה של הלהקה, ניל פין.

הקליפ בבימויו של סיימון מרק-בראון מציג הופעה חיה של קראודד האוז. כל חברי הלהקה פרט לאחד לבושים בבגדים לבנים, ואילו הגיטריסט ליאם פין מתנדנד בבגדי טרנינג מתכתיים. קבוצת רוכבי אופניים משתלטת על קטע הנשיפה, ובשלב מסוים ליאם מתמודד פנים אל פנים עם סוסון ים.

"לשחק באש" מצטרף לסינגל נוסף שיצא מהאלבום – "To The Island".



The chairman's looking out for me

And fortune used to favor me

Lately I've been lying frozen in my bed

Feeling like the end isn't far away

Now some might say

We're losing ground

I've never seen such a thing

Never seen such a thing

To thank your enemy

My wife is wild in quarantine

The chairman's got it in for me

And my brain is getting closer to the edge

But I can't explain that trip to her

Now some might say

We're winding down

I've never seen such a thing

Never seen such a thing

We're playing with fire

And we're playing with fire

And we're playing with fire

And this time, let's all be quiet

The next generation's talking

We're behind the wheel

We're driving straight to the wall

Pretend …

Crowded House Playing With Fire