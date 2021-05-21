Crowded House סינגל חדש Playing With Fire

Crowded House חושפים שיר חדש – "לשחק באש" ( “Playing With Fire”) לקראת אלבומם השביעי Dreamers are Waiting, שיצא ב -4 ביוני.
"השיר הזה נוצר מתוך במהלך ג'אם חי באולפן, אבל בהמשף השתנה כמה פעמים במהלך הסגר של 2020. 'Playing With Fire' טומן בתוכו את הסתירה שאני מרגיש לעתים קרובות באירועים משמחים, התקווה יחד עם תחושת אבדון שממשמש ובא", אומר איש קדמת הבמה של הלהקה, ניל פין.
הקליפ בבימויו של סיימון מרק-בראון מציג הופעה חיה של קראודד האוז. כל חברי הלהקה פרט לאחד לבושים בבגדים לבנים, ואילו הגיטריסט ליאם פין מתנדנד בבגדי טרנינג מתכתיים. קבוצת רוכבי אופניים משתלטת על קטע הנשיפה, ובשלב מסוים ליאם מתמודד פנים אל פנים עם סוסון ים.
"לשחק באש" מצטרף לסינגל נוסף שיצא מהאלבום – "To The Island".
The chairman's looking out for me
And fortune used to favor me
Lately I've been lying frozen in my bed
Feeling like the end isn't far away
And fortune used to favor me
Lately I've been lying frozen in my bed
Feeling like the end isn't far away
Now some might say
We're losing ground
I've never seen such a thing
Never seen such a thing
To thank your enemy
My wife is wild in quarantine
The chairman's got it in for me
And my brain is getting closer to the edge
But I can't explain that trip to her
We're losing ground
I've never seen such a thing
Never seen such a thing
To thank your enemy
My wife is wild in quarantine
The chairman's got it in for me
And my brain is getting closer to the edge
But I can't explain that trip to her
Now some might say
We're winding down
I've never seen such a thing
Never seen such a thing
We're winding down
I've never seen such a thing
Never seen such a thing
We're playing with fire
And we're playing with fire
And we're playing with fire
And we're playing with fire
And we're playing with fire
And this time, let's all be quiet
The next generation's talking
We're behind the wheel
We're driving straight to the wall
The next generation's talking
We're behind the wheel
We're driving straight to the wall
Pretend…
