ג'סטין טימברלייק איז קולינג. על הקו שיר חדש – Don't Slack בשיתוף עם אנדרסון פאאק. זהו שיר נוסף מתוך פס הקול של סרט האנימציה "טרולים" של אולפני דרים וורקס אחרי "Can't Stop This Feeling". פסקול הסרט אותו הפיק טימברלייק, מכיל שיתופים בנוסף לטימברלייק ופאאק גם SZA, מארי ג'יי בלייג', קלי קלארקסון, ג'ורג' קלינטון ואנה קנדריק.

שיר לרחבת הריקודים, שמופיע במהלך הקרנת הקרדיטים לסרט. נפתח עם אנרגיות הפאנק של פאק לפני שטימברלייק מצטרף ב"אנחנו לא מתאפקים / תתנהג כמו שאתה יודע את זה", הם שרים.

טימברלייק, שאלבומו האחרון היה Man of the Woods יצא ב – 2018, לא חושב כרגע על אלבום. "אני נמצא באזור בו אני ממש נהנה מהתהליך הזה, ואין לי אג'נדה להכין אלבום חדש. בינתיים אני רק רוצה להקליט עם אנשים שאני אוהב ושהם מהווים לי השראה, וזה המון אנשים"?

ההשראה מובילה למשפט כמו "נוצרתי להיות השינוי שאנחנו באמת, באמת, צריכים", שמגיע באנרגיות גבוהות, מתחבר לסול ולראפ. אין כאן הרבה לראש. תן לגוף לשמוח/ להיסחף.

