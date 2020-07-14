Gordon – Feel The Joy

שאלות עצמיות הן נשמת הקיום של האדם. מי שאינו שואל גם לא יצליח לפענח דברים. אבישי גורדון מנהל שיחה עם עצמו, מנסה הערכה עצמית מחודשת בשאלות כמו "האם אני מתעורר לעשייה שאני אוהב", "האם אני מסיים את היום עם חיוך"?

דיון פנימי שכזה עשוי להניב שחרור עצמי ולספק פרופורציות נכונות יותר לגבי החיים. העניין בשאלות – להשיב לעצמך בכנות. ככל שתדע על עצמך יותר, כך ייטב לך בתרגום המחשבות והרגשות שלך. בשביל לגלות את האני הפנימי שלך, עליך לחפור עמוק בתוכך, להתקרב אל המהות העצמית האמיתית.

גורדון (אבישי גורדון) מתרגם את ההתלבטויות לבלדת נשמה עוצמתית. הקול הגבוה משדר את מצוקתו ממקום שמתחת למיתרי הקול. המנגינה והעיבוד מובילים אותו עקב בצד אגודל ל – Can you feel the joy? זה נשמע רגש אותנטי, קרוב מאוד אל עצמו. מוסיקלית, גורדון שייך לעידן בו שמענו סינגרים-סונגרייטרים אותנטיים מז'אנר הפולק, כמו גורדון לייטפוט, ששידרו תחושות בבלדות של פשטות מלודית כובשת.

?Morning comes to light the day, getting out of bed/ Will it ever be over

?Same uniforms like everyday, as all the rest/ Will it ever be over

?And when the skyline is darkening again/ What do you have to offer

Liquid poisoning again with all your friends/ You will never be sober

?Can you feel the joy?/ Do you think you might have filled a void

?Can you feel the joy?/ Can you feel the joy

?Take the number just to wait and never talk again/ Will it ever be over

?Changing paths to find your way instead of mine/ Should I even bother

?If I could translate all my thoughts the "correct" way/ Would you maybe come over

Age is simply just a number and a word/ It's the perfect deceiver

?Can you feel the joy?/ Do you think you might have filled a void

?Can you feel the joy?/ Can you feel the joy

And when It's all set and done/ I choose the walk instead of the run

And it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter anymore

Come to think of it now/ In all kind of places/ When over thinking all the paces

Then everything collides

?Can you feel the joy?/ Do you think you might have filled a void

?Can you feel the joy?/ Or you completely feel destroyed

?Can you feel the joy?/ Do you think you might have filled a void

Maybe one day we will meet/ With no rules and tricks

?Talking to one another/ Will it remain forever