הבי ג'יז כתבו את הבלדה לזמרת האמריקנית, איבון אלימן. רוברט סטיגווד, המפיק של הסרט Saturday Night Fever התעקש, שהלהקה תבצע את השיר בעצמה במסגרת פסקול הסרט. אלימן שרה שיר אחר של הבי ג'יז – If I Can't Have You, שאף הוא נכנס לפס קול הסרט.

השיר, מהיפים והמיוחדים של הבי ג'יז, הוא דוגמא לאיכות הייחודית של שלישיית האחים. הוא נשמע כמו קול פלסט יחיד, אבל בפועל הוא חיבור בין הקולות של רובין ובארי גיב באחידות-הרמוניה מושלמת, כמו שניתן לשמוע גם בשיר New York Mining Disaster.

*** מקום 1 – ארה"ב (משך 3 שבועות רצופים) מקום 3 – בריטניה. פרס גראמי על "הביצוע הטוב ביותר ע"י להקה" לשנת 1977.

אלבום: Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack

know your eyes in the morning sun/ I feel you touch me in the pouring rain/ And the moment that you wander far from me/ I want to feel you in my arms again/ And you come to me on a summer breeze/ Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave/ And it's me you need to show

How deep is your love, how deep is your love/ How deep is your love?/ I really mean to learn/'Cause we're living in a world of fools/ Breaking us down when they all should let us be/ We belong to you and me

I believe in you/ You know the door to my very soul/ You're the light in my deepest, darkest hour/ You're my savior when I fall/ And you may not think I care for you/

When you know down inside that I really do/ And it's me you need to show.

And you come to me on a summer breeze/ Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave/ And it's me you need to show

Writer/s: GIBB, BARRY ALAN/GIBB, MAURICE ERNEST/GIBB, ROBIN HUGH

Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love

