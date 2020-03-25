תגיעו ישר לקליפ. זו מהות הקומפוזיציה. צליל חובק תמונה. אקסטזת חושים, מגע של השראה בין איש לאישה. בין השחור ללבן. BAR הוא בר גרוצקי (דוגמן, שחקן, זמר, הכוכב הבא לאירוויזיון 2018), וזהו כבר הסינגל השלישי מתוך ה – EP החדש שהוא מוציא. מוסיקה של הפקה במיוחד, חיבורי סאונד בין הר-נ-ב, פופ אמביינט, אלקטרו, ובשיר הזה – אפרו. ה – it feels right נטען בתוכן אמוציונאלי שמתחבר לתנועות המחול החושניות בקליפ. קרובים לעצמם, קרובים לאדמה. השילוב בין צליל לתנועה מרגיש נכון, טבעי. אקזוטי. יש חיבור!

if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , do it if it feels right.

if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , do it if it feels right.

I feel it inside when all my body is burning in my mind/ And all the colours freaking in my eyes you see, I’m with you.

you’re feeling the love, I want to touch and feel you all the time/ I want to move your body next to mine with me im with you.

Let it go relax your mind keep your body moving right/ Take the pill and join the ride no one said its wrong tonight,

Pick your arms into the sky, let the magic justify , if it feels right do it if it feels right.

Let it go relax your mind keep your body moving right,/ Take the pill and join the ride no one said its wrong tonight,/ Pick your arms into the sky, let the magic justify , if it feels right do it if it feels right.

if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , do it if it feels right.

Im loosing my mind , the stars are moving with the music’s drum./ Its raining rainbows all over my eyes with you you’re with me…

if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , do it if it feels right.

Awwwwww!!!

if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , if it if it feels right/ if it feels right , DO IT IF IT FEELS RIGHT.

